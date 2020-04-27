CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA is providing the public with free online classes to promote both physical and mental health during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Since the YMCA had to close on March 16 due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordering that gyms and fitness centers close, the Y has been posting free fitness videos on different media platforms.
“The last three or four weeks have been a blur,‘ Cadillac Area YMCA Director Mike Kelso said. “But we set everything up to start posting classes pretty quickly and were able to start posting the next day.‘
In trying to continue keeping in contact with their patrons and wanting to reach others during a time when a person-to-person interaction is so important, Kelso said the Y’s goal of providing physical fitness opportunities has shifted to wanting to beat the social isolation that comes with social distancing.
“We knew we wanted to continue to provide a service to the community,‘ he said. “That started with the physical fitness aspect but, as time has gone on, that has evolved into including the mental aspect of what is going on. We have started to place an emphasis on that mental health side and importance of coming togetherness just as much as the physical.‘
The classes hold a range of things from cycling to yoga to cardio drumming from both local and national instructors.
“Everyone is adapting to right now,‘ Kelso said. “Right now we are using a mix of local instructors and nationally produced YMCA videos. The local instructors are so important to keeping a familiar face and relationship right now and the professionally produced videos provide a level of production that we just can’t do.‘
Videos can be found on Facebook along with daily challenges, YouTube and an on-demand website YMCA360.org.
Currently, all classes being provided by the Cadillac Area YMCA are open for those both with and without a membership to the YMCA. However, Kelso said that may change in the future.
“From a business standpoint, everything being open to everyone might have to change,‘ he said. “But we would still like to keep a mix in there of things exclusive to just members and things for everyone. It really depends on how long this whole thing lasts.‘
