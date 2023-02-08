CADILLAC — Cadillac Area YMCA organizers announced this week that they’ve taken big steps to shore up the organization’s longterm financial security.
Using a $738,000 donation from the estate of the late Don and Pat Lakin, YMCA organizers have established an endowment fund that will serve as a wellspring for any number of future projects, programs and capital expenses.
“Don and Pat’s donation has been a catalyst for several positive developments at the Cadillac Area YMCA,” said Cadillac Area YMCA Board Chair Chad Geiger. “The board developed an investment policy to direct prudent investment of the funds. Furthermore, it enabled us to set up an endowment account in which we hope the funds will continue to grow and be used to support the activities at the Y for years to come. With this structural foundation established, the organization is now better set up to handle future gifts.”
YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso said they plan to use the interest generated from the endowment fund while keeping the principal intact. The donation is an unrestricted gift, so the interest it generates could be used for just about anything, including programming, investments in new endeavors, replacing equipment and even to draw upon during tough times, if necessary.
“This brought our organization to another level,” Kelso said. “Hopefully making us a longterm, multi-generational part of this community.”
Kelso said they’ve been working to set up the endowment fund since last spring. Don passed away last February and Pat preceded her husband in death in 2013.
Don was an optometrist who practiced in the Detroit area for a number of years, establishing what is now Family Eye Care Associates. He also was a faculty member at the Michigan College of Optometry at Ferris State University.
In 2003, Don was one of the founding members of the Cadillac Area YMCA and played an instrumental role in the capital campaign resulting in the construction of the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center.
Over the years, Don and Pat also were involved in a number of other community service organizations, including Eagle Village, OASIS, the After 26 Depot, Love Inc., Project Christmas,the Stehouwer Free Clinic, and the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. In 2011, the Cadillac Area Community Foundation acknowledged Don and Pat as Philanthropists of the Year.
“Don cared greatly for the Cadillac community in many ways,” said Kelso. “He left behind his passion for the Y mission to many of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom continue to participate with the Y in numerous ways. We are forever thankful for his great impact on the Y work in the community.”
“Since the Cadillac YMCA opened, it has established itself as the health and wellness center of our community,” said Don and Pat’s son, Bill. “With this donation from our parents, Don and Pat Lakin’s estate, we are proud to support the mission of the Cadillac YMCA for generations to come.”
