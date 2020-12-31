Cadillac youth competing for first time in Snocross national competition in January

CADILLAC — Sebastian Horton is excited and, admittedly, a little nervous about next month, when he'll be testing his mettle against some of the most talented Snocross competitors in the country.
The 11-year-old Cadillac youth has been competing in the local snowmobiling circuit — West Michigan Sno-X — for about three years and has been working toward eventually signing up to compete in the AMSOIL Championship Snocross, which will be held Jan. 8-10 in Elk River, Minnesota.
"I really love hitting the jumps and riding," Sebastian said. "I'm also really competitive. I think I might do pretty well."
Sebastian's father, Brandon, said they've been waiting to sign up for nationals until Sebastian showed he was ready to take them on, and with impressive showings this year on the local circuit — taking first place in the "Outlaw" class and second place in the "Stock 200" class — they decided 2021 was the right time to give it a try.
"I anticipate him doing fairly well," Brandon said. "He's been riding since he was 3 (on ATVs)."
To hone his skills, Brandon said they removed around 35 pine trees on their property to create a track for Sebastian to practice on. He said they also regularly travel to the Double JJ Resort, home of the West Michigan Sno-X in Rothbury, to practice his runs.
Snocross racing involves tight turns, banked corners, jumps, and obstacles. Sebastian said he enjoys the jumps because the action of lifting the snowmobile is similar to "pumping" a BMX bike.
Recently, Brandon said they had some work done to Sebastian's sled, including the installation of new pistons and a "full rebuild" of the engine, to ensure it was in top condition for January.
Sebastian will be competing in the Stock 200 class on Jan. 9, in the 8-13 year old age range. Brandon said CBS Sports will be livestreaming the races.
