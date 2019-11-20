CADILLAC — The energy in the room is electric as four Cadillac High School teenagers start to sing.
They hit the first note in an explosion of four-part harmony, belting out “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,‘ a folk song from the mid-1800s.
All four love to sing and perform and Footliters fans have seen them onstage. The Solid Gold quartet includes Catie Carey, 14, tenor; Cole Carey, 16, baritone; Mark Simons, 15, bass; and Rylie Reagan, 15, lead.
In January, they will compete in Jacksonville, Florida in the 2020 Barbershop Harmony Society’s National Championship. They qualified to compete for the national title in the junior quartet competition by submitting a video entry. Their performance took second place, ranking them second in the country.
Their goal is to win the first place trophy, the cash prize and invitations to perform around the country.
“All of us are in the Footliters, we’ve all done that together for four to five years,‘ said Cole, whose father Jamie Carey is the award-winning director of the Great Lakes Chorus of the Grand Rapids Chapter of Barbershop Singers.
“Cole grew to love this,‘ said Jamie Carey. “He would go with me to rehearsals ... he would listen and sing along on the side. He sang in his first concert when he was 7-years-old.‘
“I wanted my own quartet,‘ Cole said. “So I put the group together in June and we competed in a novice contest in August and we won.‘
Using the judges’ critiques, the group has been practicing for the competition once a week. In addition, they were all in the recent Footliters production, “Addam’s Family Musical‘ and they are rehearsing for “Home for the Holidays,‘ a Footliters Cabaret show.
“It’s a lot to juggle but I get to perform with my friends,‘ Rylie said. “They are really good at what they do. I like working with them.‘
“You have to have the right people to be able to blend,‘ said Cole. “When you sing your song you all have to know exactly what you are doing ... you have to be able to perform well. I love singing with my sister. And Mark has been my best friend for seven years. Rylie and I go way back.‘
“These kids have all been friends for a very long time,‘ said Jenn Reagan, one of the parents who helps manage the group. “They’ve grown up together ... they care for each other and for being 14, 15, and 16, they are incredibly professional.‘
Fundraising event to help defer costs of the competition
A spaghetti dinner with a live and silent auction will be held Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The Solid Gold quartet will perform and there will be a live auction for the quartet to perform at local events.
The following community members will also perform; Kelli Simons, Melissa Kendell, Kaitlyn Curtis, Jay Simon, Rachel Xydis, Dave Johnson and Shanna Grimes.
For more information contact Jenn Reagan at (231) 920-5454 and check out their Facebook page, Solid Gold Quartet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.