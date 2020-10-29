Cadillac zip code has 100+ COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — The city of Cadillac's zip code is above 100 COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday, District Health Department No. 10 is showing the 49601 zip code at 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.
But that's just in the part of the 49601 zip code that's in Wexford County.
Some people have a 49601 zip code but live in Missaukee County. Five of them have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Similarly, while the city of Manton is in Wexford County, the Manton zip code also exists in Missaukee County. In Wexford County, there have been 27 cases in the 49663 zip code, while there have been 12 within the same zip code in Missaukee County.
Elsewhere in Wexford County, Mesick has had 20 cases and Buckley, six. Other Wexford County zip codes have had fewer than five cases. In Missaukee County, Lake City has had 26 cases while McBain has had 20 cases; other Missaukee County communities are at less than five cases.
In Lake County, the Luther zip code has had eight cases while the Reed City zip code has had five; in Osceola County, the Reed City zip code has had 40 cases.
In Osceola County, where the positivity rate last week was 8% and multiple new cases were added on Wednesday, every zip code has climbed above the reportable threshold. When there are fewer than five cases, the health departments don't tell you how many cases there are. All Osceola County zip codes now have cases reported, including 22 in Evart, 19 in Marion and 15 in LeRoy.
On Wednesday, Osceola County added seven new cases, reaching 160 cases; if the trend continues, Osceola County will soon overtake Wexford County, which added one new case on Wednesday to reach 161 total cases but has a lower positivity rate. Wexford County, which has 10,000 more people than Osceola County, had a 3.1% positivity rate last week compared to Osceola County's 8%.
Missaukee County also added one new case on Wednesday, reaching 74 throughout the pandemic. Lake County didn't add any, standing at 60.
Statewide cases reached 167,545 on Wednesday, with an increase of 3,271 over the previous day.
In the first few months of the pandemic, Michigan's peak rolling seven-day average number of new cases was in early April at 1,670.43 new cases every day. The state's average number of new cases has been above that every day since Oct. 18, according to Johns Hopkins Univesity data, with the average reaching 2,556 on Tuesday.
