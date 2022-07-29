Cadillac's annual sidewalk sales rebranded as Mitchell Street Market

CADILLAC — Each summer, the local businesses of Cadillac bring their product outdoors for a day of sidewalk sales. This year, the event is getting a new look as the officially rebranded Mitchell Street Market.
The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce has taken the lead in rebranding, with promotional help from the Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau. Chamber Administrative Assistant Beth Miller said the Mitchell Street Market came to fruition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said small businesses across the city are suffering from lack of patronship, shortages of employees and supply chain issues. In years past, they would have had the overstock to supply a sidewalk sale, but these days, it’s difficult to simply get the product that they need.
After a few town hall sessions with various committees, volunteer groups and business owners, Miller starting putting together plans to reimagine the sidewalk sales, while also promoting more community participation.
“So all this conversation happened, and they decided that they want to do sidewalk sales, but let’s move it to a more condensed area,” she said.
“So if we can bring it to a two to three block radius, we can have people that are outside of that radius come down...,so that we can fill in the sidewalks that have actual door-to-door shopping.”
Initially, Miller wanted to enclose the event by blocking off the streets, but this year, only Harris Street is able to be blocked off.
Along Harris, State Farm will have a dunk tank set up to gather donations for a 2023 fireworks show in Cadillac. Both the market and dunk tank are scheduled to run on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the After 26 Depot concerts will be taking place across the street at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Miller’s hope is that designating a specific event for local business that coincides with other nearby activities will bolster attention for Cadillac brick-and-mortars. She said many travelers come into the city off M-115 before heading to their respective resorts and cabins, which can cause them to miss retailers.
“Then that way (people) can see that there’s stuff going on in the park, stuff going on in the Main Street, eat local, use the social district and see what our Cadillac businesses have to offer,” she said. “And then, as they wind up, they could go support After 26 and watch live music.”
The focus of the Mitchell Street Market is local business, but Miller said it’s also an opportunity to encourage collaboration amongst the many subgroups and organizations of Cadillac. When it was announced that the Cadillac Freedom Festival would not be supplying its annual fireworks show, the community response was overwhelming.
Miller said volunteerism in every sector has been dwindling, but by pulling together something like the dunk tank fundraiser, advertised as Dunks for Sparks, it might inspire more involvement from area residents.
Community volunteer and John Dykstra paved the way for Dunks for Sparks. At first, the tank was meant only for State Farm Insurance Agent Darrick Earegood, but once Miller got the word out, Dykstra said more Cadillac leaders came forward offering to be dunked as well.
For every $5 donation, attendees will get three chances to dunk the individual of their choosing. A $20 donation equals an automatic dunk.
Dykstra said a few local businesses will also be on standby to give away freebies for those who are able to dunk in three throws, or donate for an automatic dunk. He, too, noticed the negative reactions from community members following the cancellation of the fireworks and is hoping Dunks for Sparks will be able to garner some funds for next year’s show and push people to get involved with volunteering.
“All we can do now is look forward and reset the process of what they had in the past. The shutdown was due to COVID and due to some other constraints, financial and whatever else, but let’s move forward,” he said. “Let’s make Cadillac’s festival the biggest and best it can be, and not just for the community’s sake, but for the business owners’ sake...”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.