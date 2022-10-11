CADILLAC — Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso commented at the beginning of the Dancing with the Y Stars fundraiser Saturday that they had some big shoes to fill.
This was the first Dancing With the Y Stars held since the passing of Pat Goggin earlier this year. Goggin, who was known by many as the “captain of Cadillac,” was very active in the community and was one of the main organizers of Dancing With the Y Stars.
The show began with a performance by a group assembled in honor of Goggin. They all wore captain’s hats and danced to “Brave” by pop singer Sara Bareilles.
Following the performance in honor of Goggin, eight dancing pairs competed for the People’s Choice award and the Judge’s Choice award.
This year’s dancers were Darrick Earegood and Rachel Dick; Carl Rippy and Mary Jo Stratton; Keenan Cooper and Kayla Barnes; Thaddaeus Gommesen and Kelly Schab; Mike Hayes and Julie Vanhaitsma; Evan Zimmerman and Gabe Boyer; Jason Leonhardt and Alyssa Zimmerman; and Jordan Richter and Beth Miller.
Dance styles ran the gamut on Saturday, from the foxtrot to the Texas Stomp and everything in between. This year’s People’s Choice award went to Jordan Richter and Beth Miller, and the Judge’s Choice award went to Evan Zimmerman and Gabe Boyer.
The Dancing with the Y Stars competition has been held since 2011 and is modeled after TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Previous year’s events raised between $30,000 and $70,000 for the YMCA.
Kelso said they won’t know exactly how much was raised at this year’s event for a few days but added that it was “virtually sold out” and that he was very happy with how things went, a few technical issues with the microphones aside.
Kelso said one of the coolest things about the event is how much the audience changes each year depending on the cast of dancers they bring in. This year’s event included several young professionals, and Kelso said he hopes the event will inspire them to engage in additional philanthropic work in the future.
