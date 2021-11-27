CADILLAC — It was cold Friday night, but that didn’t stop Cadillac residents from coming out to enjoy a long-standing tradition.
After a day of shopping or work, many people in Cadillac came out to the city park to sing carols, drink hot chocolate and see Santa Claus. On Friday, Cadillac kicked off the holiday season with the annual Christmas in the Park event. As in past years, carols were sung, the Salvation Army provided hot chocolate and, of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made their annual appearance.
For years, the city has kicked off the holiday season with the event in the park, but last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The decision to call off the event last year had been in the works for several days, and ultimately the logistics of it all were just too much for organizers.
With last year’s canceled event a distance memory, those gathered in Cadillac Commons were making the most of the event by singing carols, drinking hot chocolate, playing on the ice rink and taking pictures with the city trees once lit.
The kids in attendance also made sure to visit the North Pole’s favorite two denizens, to make sure they knew what they wanted waiting under the tree on Dec. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.