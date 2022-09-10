Cadillac's Daughters of the American Revolution look to grow local membership

CADILLAC — Are you related to an American Revolution patriot? If so, the Daughters of the American Revolution Marie Therese Cadillac chapter wants to know.
Over the last few years, chapter membership has dwindled, and with many Daughters moving out of the Cadillac area, Regent Darlene Fowler is hoping to boost their numbers.
In particular, she’s looking to engage the younger generation in the DAR, but said any and all interest in the organization would be welcomed. There are three main pillars that uphold the DAR: preservation of history, education and support of patriotism.
“We are not a political group, and that’s important to mention,” Fowler said. “We don’t discuss politics, we just are very enthusiastic about supporting our country in every way we can, and patriotism of course is big with that.”
Joining the DAR can be done through proving familial connection to someone who fought in the American Revolution, or someone who aided the country during that period and was named a patriot.
If someone isn’t sure about their family tree, members of the DAR can connect them with the necessary resources to find out. Fowler said research will start with immediate family members, and then they track lineage back from there using the Genealogical Society’s computers, which are equipped with ancestry software.
Even if someone doesn‘t have the necessary genealogy to become an official DAR member, Fowler said they’re welcome to sit in on meetings, they just won’t be able to cast a vote in decision making.
Once enrolled with the DAR, Fowler said members will be able to participate in the community service projects they conduct, like the good citizen program.
Every year, local high schools select one of its seniors to be a good citizen, which then makes them eligible to receive a scholarship through the DAR. Additionally, Fowler said the DAR provides some books for area schools.
In the future, Fowler would like the DAR to engage more with students in the community and spark their interest in ancestry studies.
“I would hope that something would just grab them to want to know who their ancestors are and where they all came from, what they did for a living,” she said. “Especially back in the 1700s to help our country in its very beginning.”
The DAR’s next meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Cadillac Senior Center. Fowler said they’ll be welcoming a guest speaker who works for ancestry.com.
Those interested in DAR membership, or attending the upcoming meeting can reach out to Fowler at (231) 920-8063.
