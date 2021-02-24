Cadillac's fire marshal re-instated

CADILLAC — The firing has been axed.
Cadillac's fire marshal is returning to work on Wednesday, Feb. 24. An arbitrator recently ordered Anthony Wolff re-instated after the city terminated him last year.
Wolff was terminated from his job in 2020 after he faced a criminal case in Missaukee County. Wolff was charged with assault with intent to commit second-degree sexual contact and ended up pleading no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor in early March of 2020. The charges stemmed from an incident in 2019.
The no-contest plea was not an admission of guilt but did result in a sentence of two years' probation. If he successfully completes probation, Wolff won't have to go to jail and will have the opportunity for the case to be dismissed and to have a clear criminal record, the Cadillac News previously reported.
After Wolff pleaded no-contest, the city of Cadillac terminated his employment as fire marshal, citing "disrepute to the department."
The International Association of Firefighters fought that decision.
"The firefighters union is taking this issue to arbitration because a firefighter was unjustly terminated," said Chris Koontz in an email to the Cadillac News in August of 2020. Koontz was speaking in his capacity as president of Local 704 in Cadillac. "It is our job to ensure that the city follows the rules and processes that it agreed to when it comes to discipline and that it does so fairly. The city did not in this case, forcing no other option but for us to seek an arbitrator to intervene in the matter."
The COVID-19 pandemic meant arbitration had to be conducted via video conferencing.
On Tuesday, the city issued a statement saying that Wolff would be re-instated following an arbitrator's decision.
"The City and Cadillac Fire Fighters Association Local 704 recently concluded arbitration proceedings related to the termination of Anthony Wolff. Pursuant to the arbitrator's decision, Mr. Wolff will return to duty as the City’s Fire Marshal on February 24, 2021," City Manager Marcus Peccia stated in an email to the news media.
Wolff was suspended from his job in January of 2020 after the city learned he was under investigation. He was terminated shortly after his no-contest plea in March. The city has been without a fire marshal ever since.
While Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka has certifications as a fire investigator, the city would likely have needed to refer any suspicious fires to State Police, due to the time involved in fire investigations and Ottjepka's other duties, Ottjepka told the Cadillac News for an Aug. 6, 2020 story.
However, that didn't end up happening.
The city didn't have any suspicious fires during the timeframe in which the city was without a fire marshal, Ottjepka told the Cadillac News on Tuesday following the announcement that Wolff would be re-instated.
In addition to investigations, the fire marshal in Cadillac also monitors fire-related ordinances in the city.
Not all fire marshals are trained in both ordinances and arson investigation, but Wolff is.
Some of Wolff's first duties back on the job will be reviewing blueprints for developments in town, Ottjepka said.
The Cadillac News reached out to Wolff for comment but did not hear back before deadline.
