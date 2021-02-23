CADILLAC — Cadillac's fire marshal, Anthony Wolff, will be re-instated on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Wolff was terminated in 2020 after he pleaded no contest to aggravated domestic violence, a one-year misdemeanor. The city terminated Wolff, saying he'd brought disrepute to the city.
Wolff and the firefighter's union have been fighting his termination.
On Tuesday, the city issued a statement saying that Wolff would be re-instated following an arbitrator's decision.
"The City and Cadillac Fire Fighters Association Local 704 recently concluded arbitration proceedings related to the termination of Anthony Wolff. Pursuant to the arbitrator's decision, Mr. Wolff will return to duty as the City’s Fire Marshall on February 24, 2021," City Manager Marcus Peccia stated in an email to the news media.
The Cadillac News has reached out to Wolff for comment. Read the Cadillac News on Wednesday for more details on this story.
