CADILLAC — A look back in the newspapers from around the turn of the 20th Century reveals myriad advertisements for creams, oils and balms that purportedly produced miracle cures for any number of ailments and diseases.
One of the most successful and widely sold of these products in the U.S. was called Tiger Oil, and it was invented and manufactured by a man in Cadillac named John Leeson.
Leeson also is cited as being the city’s first doctor.
Leeson, an Englishman born in 1835, spent his early years working in a number of trades, including on a farm, as a baker and as a school teacher. It was while teaching school that he decided to pursue a professional career. He attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and later the Detroit Medical School, where he graduated in 1869. After graduating, he spent two years in Manistee.
In 1872, he arrived in Cadillac — then known as the Clam Lake lumber camp — becoming the first physician and druggist in the area.
One of the earliest reports of Leeson’s medical service to the lumber camp came in reference to the effects of rampant alcohol abuse.
In the Jan. 9, 1875 issue of the local paper, the following material appeared: “Whiskey has claimed one more victim in this village under the most appalling circumstances. The poor unfortunate had been employed at Moon’s camp and was only about 26 years of age. Monday night after a long spree he died of delirium tremens after suffering nearly all the torments of hell upon earth. He had been imbibing very liberally of late, taking he and his companion, who was unknown to us, several bottles of whiskey to the camp with them Saturday night. Dr. Leeson was called and found his condition to be hopeless. Even with the additional help of Doctor McTaggart the poor man died between 5:00 and 6:00.”
Leeson set up a two-story shop and laboratory in Cadillac at the corner of Beech and Mitchell streets. At the time, the downtown area was at a higher elevation than it is today, and in expectation of the city eventually cutting the street down, Leeson dug a basement so when downtown was lowered to its present elevation, the lower part of the building would be the ground floor.
Leeson began producing Tiger Oil, which he dubbed the “world’s greatest medicine ... good for man or beast,” sometime in the late 1870s.
His story as to the discovery of the medicine was told in an early issue of the Cadillac Evening News. It is as follows:
“During my early practice and drug selling, I noticed that no medicine seemed to do all the work advertised, and therefore determined to make a medicine that would do its work as recommended. So I began studying compounding and experimenting first with three articles then adding a fourth, and if they worked right added fifth and so on till in seven years I had 26 different articles blended in one perfect compound which I call Tiger Oil, which challenges an equal for its merits for the relief and cure of disease generally.”
Leeson billed Tiger Oil as a “vital stimulant” containing “Anodyne, Carminative, Antiseptic, Tonic, Diuretic, Expectorant, Stomachic, Cholagogue, Germicidal, and other qualities too numerous to mention.” He claimed it cured coughs, colds, neuralgia, toothache, rheumatism, fainting, globus hystericus, spinal diseases, fits, cerebral spinal meningitis, diarrhea, dysentery, flux, colic, cholera, scarlet fever, diphtheria, fevers, inflammation, diseases of the kidneys, and numerous other diseases. It could be used both internally and externally to sooth injuries, sprains, bruises, cuts, burns, stiffness of joints or muscles, and lameness of muscles. It could also be used on animals, although he advised using 10 times as much for an ox or horse as you’d use for a human.
Tiger Oil was not hard to spot on store shelves, as it featured a distinctive portrait of Leeson sporting a head of glorious curls extending below his shoulders.
“He may have worn his hair this way as a young man,” said Mrs. Ray Schoff, daughter of Leeson, “but I remember him with short curly hair.”
By 1884, Tiger Oil was being shipped in large quantities to areas throughout the U.S. and Canada. Over the course of his career, Leeson developed and patented a number of other formulas and gave them provocative names such as Elephant of the Blood, Lion Lung Lotus, Best Bitters, Sea Seal Salve, Head Have Hair, Hands Heal Handy, and Monitor Liver and Laxative Pills.
After his death in 1922 at the age of 86, the Tiger Oil formula was sold to a former Cadillac druggist named Russell Gold, who continued to manufacture it until 1942, at which time he stopped making it because of the high cost of ingredients.
Although no one knows the actual amount of medicine that the doctor manufactured, Gold said, “Probably where I made gallons, the doctor made barrels.” Gold made the drug about 15 gallons at a time and put the drug up in one- and two-ounce bottles, which sold for 40 and 8 cents, respectively.
In addition to his contributions as the city’s first doctor, Leeson also was instrumental in the creation of the Wexford County Courthouse, as he donated the land where the building now sits; previously, the doctor’s home was built on the property.
