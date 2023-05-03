CADILLAC — At a time when the area was covered in dense, inhospitable forest, railroads opened the door for civilization to emerge.
It was the arrival of two railroads, in particular, that transformed the area into a thriving center of industry and commerce: first the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad, and later the Toledo and Ann Arbor Northern Railway.
According to Cadillac News and historical accounts from various sources, the largest population in the early days of Wexford County, in the 1860s, was growing up along the state road near the Manistee bridge, between what is now Mesick and Buckley. The area was designating as the village of Sherman and named the seat of Wexford County.
Word reached Sherman in 1870 that the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad was planning an extension of its line northward from Grand Rapids through Wexford County to Petoskey.
At this time, because the railroad had headed west of Hersey toward Reed City, and the company was buying property for a depot in Traverse City, Sherman people assumed that the railroad would go through their community as it was an almost direct line between Reed City and Traverse City.
Seeing the railroad as integral to the growth of the village, Sherman supervisors decided to construct a courthouse they hoped would encourage new settlers to locate in the area and dispose the railroad to plan a route on the west side of the county through Sherman.
This goal was never realized, however, as Sherman residents in the spring of 1871 were surprised to learn that campsites had been cleared for construction crews in the areas that are now Ashton, LeRoy, Tustin, Hobart, Clam Lake and on to Fife Lake. Traverse City was not to be on the main line, but would only be served by a branch from Walton Junction.
But if the route had been a secret to the people of Sherman, it had not been to George Mitchell, founder of the village of Clam Lake, later incorporated as the city of Cadillac.
Mitchell — whose brother, William Mitchell, was a congressman in Indiana and one of the original backers of the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad expansion into Michigan — convinced the company land surveyor to adjust the rail’s path.
Mitchell believed that by having the railroad and city located on the east side of Lake Cadillac, rather than between the lakes, which was the original plan, the way was open to cut timber around both of the lakes and have it floated with the help of the general western winds toward the mills.
The coming of the railroad served to increase business to the region in several ways. For one thing, it opened up the east side of the county and western Missaukee County to settlement, creating a trading district of considerable size centered around Clam Lake. To the southeast, the Sherman Township area in Osceola County and the Whaley-Hollister community in the southeast part of Clam Lake Township built up rapidly.
The first train on the G.R. and I. to reach Cadillac passing over temporary trestles arrived in December of 1871, and in February of 1872 the first passenger train arrived.
In Wexford County, over 2,000 new settlers arrived within two years after the coming of the railroad. They were located almost entirely in the east half of the county, as the first logging, land clearing and farming followed the railroad. In addition to homestead lands, railroad and state lands were available cheap.
The first issue of the Clam Lake Weekly News, June 22, 1872, carried an advertisement of the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad, offering land to be chosen by the buyer from 900,000 acres of pineland or farmland available in Northern Michigan at $4 per acre.
The coming of the railroad also served to end the dominant position of Traverse City as a wholesale distribution center. Merchandise could be brought to Clam Lake as economically by rail as to Traverse City by ship, and more quickly.
As the railroad moved north, other settlements sprang up. The October 25, 1873, issue of the Clam Lake News reported that “Harring Station, 34 miles north, is putting on a real townlike appearance. The McKinnon Bros. Mill will run all winter. The E. Shay Mill is busy.’’ The E. Shay mentioned was Ephraim Shay, inventor of the Shay locomotive.
The railroad became the means used by people coming to the general area of Clam Lake, including those from other parts of the county and Missaukee County. It was noted on May 29, 1874 that quite a load of Hollanders had arrived in town. Several were on their way to Falmouth, Missaukee County.
“They go to that locality through the influence of John (Vogel), who is a prominent citizen and business man in Falmouth,” the newspaper report states. “These immigrants were fine looking and doubtless good to work in setting up the new country.”
The railroad was not only responsible for opening the territory for lumbering but it was instrumental in promoting this territory for farming and aided in bringing people into Northern Michigan to homestead or to purchase home sites and farms on land that had previously been forests.
Many foreign emigrants, for the most part Swedish, were employed during construction of the railroad and they settled in the county to work at lumbering, using their savings to buy property for homes and farms.
The new railroad served other purposes at the time, as well, including in one case for fighting crime.
An item in the March 9, 1877 Clam Lake News indicates that a building about a half mile south of the village, on the right of way of the railroad, was being used as a “house of ill-repute.” As it was within the railroad’s right of way, the occupants were notified to vacate. When they failed to do so, the Grand Rapids and Indiana station agent took charge of a construction train one evening with about 30 men. The train was stopped at the house and the station agent entered the place and told the occupants they had two minutes to vacate. When the time was up, a large rope was thrown around the building and hitched to the locomotive. The whistle was sounded, a little smoke escaped and the “proud mansion” was leveled to the ground and a torch was then applied to the wreck.
While the Grand Rapids and Indiana for years served as the primary railroad in the region, other smaller rail systems were built exclusively for hauling of logs, either from various areas to the rivers where they would be floated to the mills or from lumbering areas directly to the mills.
From Cadillac, Cobbs and Mitchell operated their own logging railroad and Cummer, Diggins operated one well up through into the 20th Century. In fact Cummer and Diggins were hauling logs from the northwest of Cadillac up until the time of the depression in 1933 shortly before they ceased operations entirely. The Cummer-Diggins railroad extended a little northwest of Cadillac, and then circled westward and southward about as far south as the present Caberfae Ski area.
In addition, Shay built a number of narrow-gauge rail lines throughout the area that were used to transport logs harvested deep in the forest.
In February of 1884, however, the area received news that another large railroad, the Toledo-Ann Arbor Northern Railway, may be coming to Cadillac. The railroad would connect Cadillac directly with southeastern Michigan and down into Ohio where it connected with other cross country railroads.
In June 1886, representatives of the Toledo, Ann Arbor and Northern Railway announced that by the first of August, three trains a day would be running between Mount Pleasant and Toledo. At the same time, 600 men would be put to work extending the railroad from Mount Pleasant to Cadillac.
Several months later, trouble broke out along the line of construction.
The financing of building a railroad north of Ann Arbor presented many obstacles. There weren’t any large towns and therefore very little chance of raising very much money. When the railroad organizers couldn’t immediately obtain rights to build over private land, they did so anyway and worried later about the legal aspects of it. Sometimes violence was used, including the blowing up of a dam to admit the railroad right of way.
In December of 1887, a work crew approached an area in Marion Township along lands owned by D. Chapin and they were confronted with a barricade, behind which a dozen men armed with shotguns and rifles took up a threatening position and began shooting as the workmen approached. One of the men was shot through the abdomen. Another man was shot in the left hand. Then a railroad worker grabbed one of the guns and used it as a club and scattered the obstructionists, and captured one or two other pieces of firearms.
At noon the same day, a flatcar was loaded at the foot of Cass Street by officers and citizens of Cadillac, along with some company personnel who headed for the scene of the shooting. Later the man who was shot in the abdomen, Gustav Helbring, who had recently purchased the Idlewild resort area between the lakes in Cadillac, died on the evening of the same day he was shot.
The work train that went to the scene of the shooting from Cadillac returned later in the evening with two sons of Chapin, one of whom did the fatal shooting. The boys were placed in the jail in Cadillac. They were later taken to the Osceola County Jail for safekeeping. Later, the elder Chapin was taken into custody in Evart. Young Chapin was bound over for trial in the circuit court. The father and the other son were charged with assault with intent to murder. A murder trial in Hersey resulted in the acquittal of Wallace Chapin, whose defense was that the shot was accidental.
The first train on the Toledo, Ann Arbor and Cadillac Railway crossed the turntable late in December 1887.
The arrival of the train was an important milestone in the city’s history, as Cadillac was now served by two railroads.
Not long after, a number of new buildings were being erected at the new village of Marion, which was springing up in connection with the completion of the Toledo, Ann Arbor and Cadillac Railway.
In 1889, the first community to be formed on the extension of the railway, located northwest of Cadillac, was named Haskins. Later, this name was changed to Boon.
There was increased traffic on the Toledo and Ann Arbor Railway in 1892, because of the increased traffic across Lake Michigan. Products were brought by boat to Frankfort and then put aboard the railroad to go to Cadillac and to points to the southeast. Likewise, an increasing amount of freight from the southeast was coming through Cadillac to Frankfort to be put aboard boats to go to the other side of Lake Michigan. Many cars of Minneapolis flour were being shipped to the Eastern states through Cadillac.
In addition to expanding Cadillac’s role as a center for commerce, the railroads paved the way for new communication technologies to enter the region.
The Western Union Telegraph Co. negotiated with the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad to secure the privilege of using the company’s telegraph poles for a commercial wire from Grand Rapids to Cadillac. Up to that time, all telegrams had to be sent through the railroad.
At their peak, the railroads did a thriving business in Cadillac. The record shows that around 1907, Cadillac had 18 daily passenger trains. Four ran north and south on the main line of Grand Rapids and Indiana, two over the Lake City branch, and four each way on the Ann Arbor. Some trains were so crowded, passengers stood in the aisles until they could get seats.
Other railroads also branched out from the main line during this era, including one into Missaukee County called the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad, and one into several communities of Osceola County.
Heavy rail traffic through the area didn’t come without challenges, however, including frequent derailments, trains becoming stuck during inclement weather, and on a couple of occasions, massive crashes.
In 1919, a freight train was standing still on the Grand Rapids and Indiana track when it was struck by a passenger engine. According to Cadillac News accounts: “The collision resulted in the instant death of Dan Scanlan, veteran engineer on the G.R. and I. and J.C. Dyer, fireman. It is probable that the cab windows of the passenger train were closed as Engineer Scanlan and his fireman knew they had passed the last station out of Cadillac and had no thought that further outlook on their part was necessary. In any event, the efforts of the freight train flagman to give the warning he had been sent back to convey altogether failed, and this failure doomed the men in the engine to dreadful deaths. When the flagman realized that he had not given the warning he threw his lantern at the cab window in the further attempt to attract attention, but this last effort also failed.”
In 1920, it was announced that the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad would henceforth be known as the Pennsylvania. The road had long been a subsidiary of the Pennsy. The change in name was an incident of the return to private control of all the nation’s railroads from government operation during World War I. It took some time for Cadillac residents to get used to the change in name and for many years there were those who naturally referred to the line as the G.R. and I.
As automobiles became more accessible and affordable in the U.S., the use of trains as a means of transportation declined.
Both the Pennsylvania and Ann Arbor lines began cutting passenger service, with lack of revenue given as the reason for the cuts.
Passenger service ended on the Ann Arbor Railroad on July 19, 1950.
Soon after, passenger service was abandoned by the Pennsylvania line north of Cadillac and the single train into Cadillac arrived about noon, stayed around all afternoon then returned to Grand Rapids.
The last scheduled passenger service by Pennsylvania was run April 26, 1952. All train service on the Pennsylvania line ceased in 1971, and since that time, all rail line has been removed.
The former Ann Arbor Railroad is now part of the Great Lakes Central Railroad, which still runs through Cadillac as a freight hauler.
The old Ann Arbor Railroad Depot also still remains in Cadillac, and is home to the After 26 Depot Cafe and AMVETS.
