Cadillac's only bicycle shop closing Wednesday after 40 years in business

CADILLAC — The city will lose its only bicycle shop this week, when McLain Cycle and Fitness is slated to close its doors for good.
Store Manager Allen Garrow said the Cadillac location at 311 North Mitchell St., which was purchased by Specialized Bicycle Components in 2021, will be closed on Wednesday.
The closure will mark the first time since the 1970s that the city hasn’t had a dedicated bicycle retail and repair shop; Garrow said Bob and Kris McLain opened up their shop in Cadillac in the early 1980s, but prior to that a shop called Cadillac Bicycle had been in operation for at least a decade.
“It was painful,” said Garrow, who has worked at McLain Cycle and Fitness in Cadillac for eight years. “But it didn’t come as a complete surprise.”
Last year was rough for the industry, Garrow said, as the shaky economy led to fewer people buying bicycles.
Although they always hit their sales goals, Garrow said the Cadillac store probably was not the most profitable for a couple of reasons.
For one thing, Garrow said their sales always took a big hit in the winter months, which is something they tried to plan for during the rest of the year, but there was only so much they could do.
Garrow said another factor is the way he and longtime Service Manager Ezra Bunce ran the Cadillac location.
“We always put the customer first and tried to build relationships,” Garrow said. “We were part of the town and took care of our own. We were much more about the people. But that’s not something that comes across. It’s an algorithm: they expect a certain amount of money out of each store. Business is business, I get it.”
The Cadillac News attempted to reach out to Specialized Bicycle Components for comment on the closure but did not hear back by press time.
Based on the feedback he’s heard among people in the community, Garrow said he wouldn’t be surprised if someone decided to open up a new bike shop in Cadillac to fill the void left by McLain Cycle and Fitness.
In the meantime, Garrow said the two McLain locations in Traverse City still are open for business.
