CADILLAC — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks hosted their annual Flag Day ceremony once again. Since 1908, the Order of Elks has formally observed Flag Day on June 14, with today being year 113.
The Order of Elks is the first, and only, fraternal organization to require a Flag Day ceremony each year, as made mandatory by the Grand Lodge.
Underneath the Cadillac Pavilion, this year’s Exalted Ruler opened the Flag Day ceremony with a brief history, followed by a statement on the fraternal aims of the Order of Elks by Leading Knight Tom Schmid.
“To instill within us the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity; to promote the welfare and happiness of mankind; to uphold our country and its laws and to quicken the spirit of American patriotism,‘ Schmid said.
This year’s Loyal Knight Lisa Martek, Lecturing Knight and Esquire, shared the importance of the significance of the American flag: Charity, justice for all and brotherly love.
After a prayer from the Chaplain, the display and history of each American flag began, starting with the Pine Tree Flag, which was designed as a reference to the pine that was used to create ship masts. Next in the line of flags was the Gadsen Flag, more commonly known as the “Don’t Tread On Me‘ flag. Even today, this flag is used as a symbol of defiance.
The Grand Union Flag was used by George Washington from 1775 to 1776. Its design is a combination of the Crosses of Saints Andrew and George. It was flown while Washington led the American Continental Army against the British.
Next is the recognizable Betsy Ross Flag, although Loyal Knight Lisa Martek said this is a common misconception. The flag was likely designed by Congressman Francis Hopkinson.
After these early versions of the American Flag were highlighted, Leading Knight Tom Schmid spoke about the more recent versions of the flag, and the flag we use today. First is the 15 Star Flag, which inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The National Anthem‘ in 1795.
The 20 Star Flag was the official U.S. Flag for one year when Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee were added to the Union. Following was the 48 Star Flag after the addition of Arizona and New Mexico. These flags all lead up to our current 50 Star Flag, which was adopted 1960 when Hawaii was added to the Union.
Army Colonel William R. Ewald closed the ceremony with a speech. In it, he cited the purpose of observing Flag Day.
“Today throughout our nation, Americans pause to reaffirm our belief in liberty, justice and loyalty to the nation,‘ Colonel Ewald said.
Colonel Ewald also mentioned that this year is the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army, and said he’s proud to be standing before the crowd wearing his blue Army Officer uniform. He closed out his speech by reminding those in attendance of the etiquette the American Flag displays.
“It is always displayed on the right side of other flags, just as you see it standing here today. Its staff is always the tallest when displayed with other flags. When it is marched in a parade, it is never dipped. When it is tattered or soiled it is retired and destroyed in a dignified manner,‘ Colonel Ewald said.
Finally, Colonel Ewald called the American Flag a “beacon of hope‘ and a symbol of promise for every American, and the ceremony was officially ended by the Exalted Ruler.
Amy Schmid, Order of Elks member and wife of this year’s Leading Knight, said that Flag Day is an important holiday to recognize because it represents our freedoms, which did not come free.
“There was a price paid for that from our armed services, and for people standing up. I think we take it for granted, and we take our freedoms for granted,‘ Schmid said. “We get to all worship from our own kind of pews. There’s a lot of countries that people can’t do that and people paid a price with their life for us to live in this country, and that’s why it’s important.‘
Schmid encouraged others to commemorate Flag Day each year.
