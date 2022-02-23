LANSING — A Cadillac man was one of many people who were recently appointed or reappointed to various state boards and commissions by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The boards and commissions included Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board “Children’s Trust Fund,” Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan, Michigan Board of Veterinary Medicine, Electronic Recording Commission, State Historic Preservation Review Board, Horse Racing Advisory Commission, Public Health Advisory Council and the Co-Chair of the Black Leadership Advisory Council.
It was announced that Tony Rubio was one of seven Michiganders named to serve on the Hispanic/Latino Commission of Michigan. The commission was created to develop a unified policy and plan of action to serve the needs of Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino people. The law directs the Commission to advise the Governor, the Legislature, and the office concerning the coordination and administration of state programs serving the Hispanic and Latino population.
Rubio is retired after serving as general manager of Herraduras Mexican Restaurant and as a bus driver for Cadillac Area Public Schools. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard and a certified Disabled American Veteran Service Officer.
Rubio was reappointed to the commission for a term starting Feb. 18, 2022, and expiring Dec. 10, 2024. Rubio’s position, as well all other board positions, are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
