CADILLAC — Last fall likely seems an eternity ago for the players, coaches, families and fans of Cadillac football.
The 2020 season has had many ups and downs that included more than 50 days lay off between games in the middle of a deep playoff run for the Vikings. Like many things, COVID-19 hasn't spared fall sports from regulations and delays. Regardless of those obstacles, the football team is on the cusp of another first in a season full of them.
First was a regional title. Then a semifinal win against a tough Edwardsburg team. Now the Vikings will face Detroit Country Day for a state championship Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. Something no Cadillac team has ever done until now. Regardless of the outcome Friday, the 2020 team will likely go down as one of the best to wear the Blue and Gold during what can only be categorized as a unique season.
With the day finally here for the Vikings to make the long trip to Detroit, excitement is building for the team, coaches and the community. It is a piece of Americana that seems far removed but is welcomed during COVID-19, political unrest and tough economic times. While it is a welcome boost to the Cadillac community, the families of the players, students, fans and the community will not be able to attend the game in large numbers due to the COVID restrictions in place.
As a result, many will be forced to pay attention to social media feeds, listen to a radio or watch the game streamed online. For those who think they can disconnect for nearly four hours, the game will air at 11 p.m. Friday on Fox Sports Detroit.
For Cadillac football families like the Hess', Friday's game and the fact the Vikings are playing in it is still somewhat unbelievable.
Clay and Susan Hess are the proud parents of senior kicker, punter and wide receiver Colin Hess. Susan said they have to keep pinching themselves because they can't believe it is happening. She said after the Vikings won against Edwardsburg last week, they came through town in a welcoming parade. It brought tears to her eyes and it was at that moment she said realized they would be going to Ford Field to watch the team play for a state championship.
It didn't take long for the questions about how many tickets the family could get were asked. As a family with four children, Susan said each of Colin's siblings wants to be at the game. One still lives at home and is a student at Cadillac Area Public Schools, while the other two recently graduated from college. Other family members also would be interested in going but understand that will not be possible. As of Wednesday, it was unknown if Colin's siblings would be able to attend.
"It is bittersweet. There are so many in the community who would love to come and support the team. We can't have the whole family go and watch, but there are so many alumni who would go," she said. "I feel so fortunate I get to go."
She said there are 10-15 extended family that would likely have gone if restrictions were not in place, but instead, they will either listen to the game on the radio or watch it. They all, however, are meeting at their home while they attend the game, Susan said.
As for Colin, Susan said he is OK with there not being a lot of people allowed to go. Of course, he would rather they were all there, but he understands. It also hasn't lessened the excitement he has for the game and playing in an NFL stadium.
The Hess' story is just one of many surrounding the game Friday.
It has been more than 40 years since Nancy Benson-Jaiyesimi attended Cadillac High School. While life has taken her from her hometown and she planted roots in Southeast Michigan, Cadillac still has a place in her heart. She has been keeping track of the Vikings' recent successes in high school football during the past two seasons and when she found out Cadillac would be in the state championship she was ecstatic, as were countless alumni.
For Nancy, however, Friday's game has a little more meaning than it does for most. There is a reason that Nancy had been paying attention to the playoff brackets and how Cadillac was doing and it's not just because she is a proud alumna. No, it is a little deeper than that. Nancy is the proud mother of a junior on Detroit Country Day.
"I have been watching the bracket knowing that Cadillac was up on the far left and we were on the far right corner. I have been paying attention," she said. "Even last year when Cadillac lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central, I was hoping to meet in the finals. Yes, sir, I have been watching and saying how interesting it is."
Although Nancy hasn't lived in Cadillac for years, she said she has friends who still live there and her brother owns a business. For those reasons, her travels bring her back to the area from time to time, but she said she doesn't know any of the families who have children or grandchildren on Cadillac's current team.
Nancy admitted it would be a dilemma for some to have ties to both teams, but she doesn't see it that way. To her, it is a win-win situation and she will be happy either way. No matter who the winner is, it is a great experience for both teams, Nancy said. The attendance restrictions are unfortunate, but Nancy said those shouldn't diminish the championship game experience for either team or their fans. If anything, playing outside in January hasn't been the greatest, so being indoors should make it more enjoyable for everyone.
She also said since both teams have Blue and Gold as their colors, she doesn't have to pick a side. She plans to wear her blue like she normally does. She also said she will root for great competition between the two teams and a good match up. Again, she is proud of both teams and believes it will be a win-win no matter what the result is.
"I love Cadillac and fully support their program in my heart and I support my son and his program equally. It is fun for me to go down there and watch," Nancy said. "Just the fact Cadillac has put together a good program, it is so good for the Cadillac community. I'm proud of Cadillac that they are meeting in the championship and I get to see it."
