CADILLAC — The last time Cadillac contemplated declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19, the council heard from residents who worried that the declaration could lead to business or school closures.
That wasn’t the case then and it isn’t the case now.
On Wednesday, the city declared a state of emergency. The declaration allows the city to continue holding meetings online but it does not impact school or business operations.
Without the emergency declaration, under the Open Meetings Act, officials would only be able to meet virtually if somebody had a medical reason or was serving in the military.
City Attorney Mike Homier indicated that the state legislature could change that, but so far hasn’t; without action from lawmakers, Cadillac would lose the ability to meet remotely at the end of the month — unless the city declared a state of emergency.
Cadillac did just that Wednesday evening during a specially scheduled meeting to discuss the city’s capital projects and big-ticket spending.
The state of emergency was added to the agenda when the meeting began.
Mayor Carla Filkins supported the resolution, as did every other council member who attended (Stephen King was absent).
“I am sure that you’re all aware that right now Cadillac is a hotspot, if you will,‘ Filkins said of coronavirus cases in the city. “My thought is, it’s too early to go back, to try to go back in-person. And there’s too many risks.‘
If the city were to try to hold in-person meetings, it would be nearly impossible for the city to meet social distancing requirements and respect indoor capacity limits, Homier indicated. If the city were to hold in-person meetings, city leaders could be forced to decide who is allowed inside a meeting and who is turned away.
The state of emergency lasts 60 days and could be extended.
