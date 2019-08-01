CADILLAC — Donnie Barber, 39, doesn’t know what he’d be doing if he wasn’t working at After 26 Depot Cafe.
He has been working there for around six years and started working there because he knew the people he’d work with would be nice. His favorite part is making new friends, he said.
He thinks After 26 Depot is important for the community, with how it hires people after they turn 26 and have disabilities.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment can no longer attend public school.
For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge. They are often left wondering what they should do next and a lot of times they can’t get a job right away.
And that’s what After 26 Depot is for, said restaurant manager Kelly Hondorp.
What is After 26 Depot Cafe?
The cafe and nonprofit currently has 17 project workers on staff, or employees who have special needs and an official Individualized Education Program filed, Hondorp said.
Typical job responsibilities at After 26 Depot Cafe include greeting customers, taking water to tables, washing dishes, busing and cleaning tables, cleaning menus, janitorial duties and related tasks.
She said they work with project workers hand-in-hand and the level a person can function determines what they do.
Hondorp oftentimes jokes she wishes all her employees were project workers because they don’t have to work, but they want to. They are the hardest workers and if you ask them to do something they will do it with a smile, she said.
The restaurant’s ultimate goal is to get the project workers another job out in the community. Their success rate for that, unfortunately, is not high, but a part of that is because they become so comfortable at the restaurant and it becomes their second home, Hondorp said.
The cafe wants to have 20 project workers and the more they can get to work there the more people they can give exposure to in order to gain the skills they need to go out and get another job.
If you give these people the skills and training, they can do anything anyone else can do, Hondorp said.
Why the nonprofit relies on support from the community
Hondorp said they are trying to get more involvement with project workers out in the community.
She wants to give them more exposure at the After 26 Depot Music Festival this weekend, which is important and is the biggest fundraiser they do for the year, she said.
“It’s so important to give these individuals a voice and get them recognized," she said.
The Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion will come alive with musicians and dancers from around the area performing for the benefit of the After 26 Project and After 26 Depot Cafe in Cadillac. The event is Aug. 3 and will be from 3 to 9 p.m.
This will be the fifth year of the After 26 Depot Music Fest, which also will feature vendors, a craft show and other attractions in the city park, with all proceeds going back to After 26.
Performing at this year’s After 26 Depot Music Fest will be headlining acts 1000 Watt Prophets, Adam Joynt and The American Hotel System. Other performers include Jack Purkiss, Once Upon a Bison, the Landing Dance Academy and Jim Clements.
There also will be a silent auction, raffle, craft show, beer tent and food and beverage options.
This year for the music festival, T-shirts have the project workers’ names on the back of the shirts instead of the bands, because it is about the project workers, Hondorp said.
The Depot is overseen by a volunteer board of directors, with daily operations handled by a Hondorp.
She said this couldn’t happen without the board and their generosity. All of the board members are volunteers and give their time selflessly.
Hondorp has a restaurant background, but she had not done anything with people with special needs whatsoever before this position.
“It’s so different when you’re running a restaurant for someone," she said.
Because they get money through fundraisers and grants to achieve their mission, the bottom line isn’t as important. Of course, they still watch the numbers, but what that means is if business is slow the restaurant doesn’t have to send home the busser like another restaurant would.
That’s why the nonprofit relies so heavily on grants and fundraisers because the labor costs are typically high.
The restaurant doesn’t get additional breaks with rent and electricity. Everything gets paid out of one account and if they fall short they pull out of the fundraiser account.
Then they have their merchandise and do free local delivery to businesses on Thursdays. Every Thursday a board member takes a project worker out to deliver the food and that way they get out into the community more, she said.
Everything else is basically the same, except for scheduling, as people’s availability is a little different. Some people use public transportation to get to work while others have a parent or guardian drive them.
There’s also the employees and their attitudes.
“I’ve never worked in a restaurant before where I get constant hugs," Hondorp said.
She said it’s important to get the workers to interact with the community because it gives them socialization skills. It reminds the public why they’re there, she said.
She said it also really helps dispel any misconceptions or stigmas people might have about the project workers not being capable.
What it means to the community
Rod and Lisa Bertsch sometimes visit Cadillac from Unionville and always come to After 26 Depot Cafe for breakfast.
They love Cadillac and really enjoy the atmosphere and the service, they said.
“I love that they have the television scrolling and the workers," Rod Bertsch said. “What they like, what they enjoy."
In the restaurant, TV screens show different upcoming community events and spotlight different project workers. Hondorp said it’s called Depot Vision and local businesses can advertise on them.
One local organization that recently showed support for the cafe was Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the foundation, said in an email they were so pleased to award After 26 Depot Cafe with a special grant of $10,000 at the foundation’s 30th-anniversary celebration in June.
“Their work in changing lives and giving purpose to adults with developmental disabilities after the age of 26 when they are no longer able to attend school is so important to their quality of life," she said. “It was a heartwarming moment seeing the faces of the After 26 workers when their organization was announced."
Hondorp was wiping away tears after receiving the grant.
This community has been so giving and allowed them to keep their doors open for their employees so they don’t have to send anyone home when business is slow, she said.
The restaurant doesn’t just benefit the community, though. Hondorp thinks the restaurant puts Cadillac on the map by having a place like this.
People from all over stop in and the cafe gets foot traffic from people who have seen the restaurant in the news.
It’s a good hand-in-hand relationship with the community as the restaurant will tell those people to head to Mitchell Street businesses and those businesses will tell people the depot is a good place to eat, Hondorp said.
She said the cafe not only gives people with special needs a place to work but also lets the city say they have an amazing opportunity here.
“It’s a labor of love with the entire community to support a place like this," Hondorp said.
What it means to the employees
Donielle Greeley, 38, has been working there for over two years. She does the dishes and busses the tables and helps out with drink orders. There has been a few times when peoples’ faces light up when they get hot chocolate, she said.
She likes working there.
For the most part she gets excited to wake up and go to work. She has made friends with co-workers and she has seen a lot of people she knows there and some people have come in just to see her there.
“It gives me something to do and meet new people," she said.
“And I have a nice manager."
Hondorp said the project workers take a sense of pride and ownership in what they do.
“This is their place, this is their job and it means so much more to them than just a paycheck," she said.
It truly has become a passion for Hondorp, too. It is a drive and mission for her to see the After 26 Depot project grow and succeed and help others.
“I may not be rich with the money but I’m rich in my heart," she said. “The joy that’s in my heart is what makes it worthwhile."
