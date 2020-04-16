Good Neighbor Food Pantry
Effective April 17, 2020 the new time for curbside pickup at the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food is gone.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Good Neighbor Food Pantry
Effective April 17, 2020 the new time for curbside pickup at the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, located at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until the food is gone.
Cadillac News
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.