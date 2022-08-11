Call to All back this weekend

CADILLAC — Call to All is back this weekend at the Pavilion with three days of speakers and sermons.
The event will be held this weekend Friday, August 12, through Sunday, August 14, at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion and City Park.
”One of the things that they get out of it is the opportunity to actually worship together in the same space because, you know, in general, on any given Sunday, they’re in their own buildings,” said Lead Pastor at Revival Center Church Will Markham.
This year’s theme is freedom with a different service every day that weekend.
Markham said like any other communities, Cadillac struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism that “put people in a place where they don’t feel like they can get free.”
This year the children’s events are back and 16 churches are participating.
The itinerary of events is as follows:
Friday, August 12
• 6:30 p.m. — Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Popcorn and Cotton Candy.
• 7 p.m. — Worship Celebration at the Pavilion with the Community Praise Team leading worship and Pastor Bart Gulpker speaking on “Hope for the Poor.”
Saturday, August 13
• 6:30 p.m. — Bouncy Houses, Face Painting, Popcorn and Cotton Candy.
• 7 p.m. — Worship Celebration at the Pavilion with the Community Praise Team leading worship and Pastor Will Markham speaking on “Healing for the Broken.”
Sunday, August 14
• 10 a.m. — Several area churches will be hosting Sunday Morning Worship with Pastor Pete Schaafsma speaking on “New Eyes for the Blind” at the Pavilion followed by a Picnic in the City Park.
• Noon — Water Baptism in Lake Cadillac.
Sunday, August 14
• 5:30 p.m. — Praise Concert presented by Cornerstone Ministries.
• 6:30 p.m. — Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Popcorn and Cotton Candy.
• 7 p.m. — Worship Celebration at the Pavilion with the Community Praise team leading worship and Pastor Dave McMahon speaking on “Help for the Prisoner.”
Holy Communion will be served and is opened to all.
