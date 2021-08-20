CADILLAC — Three days of sermons, services, and speakers are coming to back Cadillac this weekend.
In a covenant agreement, a handful of pastors agreed to put aside their differences and pray for church unity and revival in Cadillac. The pastors believed then and now their prayers help explain the unprecedented amount of local faith-based ministries. Those pastors also believed their prayers helped give birth to a concept launched in 2016, the decision to host a week of cooperative religious services under the tent at the Cadillac Revival Center.
The Call to All Festival is an extension of those meetings. This year’s festival is scheduled to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Call to All event is not a Cadillac Area Ministerial Association event, but many of the members of the group are involved. The idea was developed by Will Markham who is the lead pastor at the Cadillac Revival Center.
While the event originally was at the Revival Center, Markham had the vision that the Cadillac area’s collective church family needed to go to the community rather than have the community come to them.
That is when the event was brought downtown to Cadillac City Park and beginning Friday the event will return for the whole weekend.
Every year there have been themes and this year will be no different. Last year, the theme focused on justice, mercy, and humility.
This year’s theme is “Moving Together As One,” based on 2 Corinthians 13:11: “Dear brothers and sisters, I close my letter with these last words: Be joyful. Grow to maturity. Encourage each other. Live in harmony and peace. Then, the God of love and peace will be with you.”
On Friday, Pastor Andy Brubaker’s service will focus on the theme of “Be joyful,” while pastor Ken Koning’s Saturday service will focus on the theme of “Grow to maturity.” Both services are scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Sunday, a church service in the park will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Maureen Jones focused on the theme of “encourage each other.” The service will be followed at noon by a picnic. After the picnic, water baptisms will start at 1 p.m. The final service of the weekend will again be at 7 p.m. and with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk focused on the theme “Live in harmony and peace,” followed by the reflections of Pastor Will Markham focused on the theme of “. . . Then the God of love and peace will be with you.”
A gospel concert will precede the Sunday evening service by the Cornerstone Church Praise Team. After the evening service, Holy Communion will end the festival and Sunday’s events.
At all of the three days’ worth of worship services, music will be led by a praise group made up of persons from area churches.
