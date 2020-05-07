CAMA holding prayer ride on National Day of Prayer

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Ministerial Association will once again hold an event associated with the National Day of Prayer Thursday, but like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a little different.
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday but will be different in format due to the pandemic. Similar to the event held on Palm Sunday, Thursday's local National Day of Prayer gathering will be a prayer ride. Those interested in participating should gather in the Cadillac Municipal Complex parking lot, 200 N. Lake St. The first prayer offered will be for the community, state, and national leaders, and first responders including EMS, fire, and police.
The next stop will be at Cadillac High School where the focus of prayer will be local families and the schools. The next stop will have the prayer ride going to the Cadillac Industrial Park where the focus of prayer will be on local businesses.
After that stop, the prayer ride will travel to Maple Hill Cemetery where those participating will pray for all healthcare workers and healing of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final stop of the ride will be at Zion Lutheran Church where the focus will be on local churches, their missions, and ministries.
On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed into law and established the annual National Day of Prayer. Public Law 82-324 declared that the National Day of Prayer would be held on "a suitable day each year rather than Sunday."
In 1988, the United States Senate and House of Representatives amended the 1952 law by passing Public Law 100-307 to "provide for setting aside the first Thursday in May as the date on which the National Day of Prayer is celebrated." The Act was signed by President Ronald Reagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.