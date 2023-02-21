CAMA hosting lenten lunch series starting Wednesday

CAMA Lenten Wednesday Gatherings begin this Wednesday, Feb. 22 from Noon to 1 p.m. All are invited and welcomed. • Feb. 22 — First Christian Church Speaker: Pastor John Martek — Luther Church of Christ • March 1 — First Presbyterian Church Speaker: The Rev. Radha Kaminski — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church • March 8 — Revival Center Speaker: Pastor Greg DuBois — Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church • March 15 — Church of Discovery Speaker: Pastor Mike Horlocker — First Presbyterian Church • March 22 — United Methodist Church Speaker: Pastor Scott Torkko — Zion Lutheran Church • March 29 — Zion Lutheran Church Speaker: Pastor Karen Sorden — United Methodist Church
CADILLAC — Breakfast may be known as the most important meal of the day, but morning also is a busy time.
There are work obligations, getting kids ready for school or daycare if you are a parent and other daily tasks. For many, it is hard to get that first cup of coffee, tea, pop or other caffeinated beverage of choice to get things rolling, let alone, enough time to go somewhere to have breakfast.
In the 21st Century, time seems to be the most important commodity we have and not something easy to lose.
For that reason, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is changing how it is doing its annual weekly Lenten gatherings.
CAMA member Judy Coffey said at its January meeting members started planning for the Lenten season. In the past, and before the world changed as a result of the pandemic, Coffey said CAMA would hold weekly Lenten breakfast gatherings through the Easter season.
Last year, Coffey said CAMA decided to have Lenten gatherings for singing, devotions and prayer. A community donor also supplemented a breakfast at the After 26 Depot for those attending, so the final cost was only $5. She also said there were 59 vouchers used for that.
As CAMA discussed what options were available for the upcoming Lenten season in January, Coffey said new ideas began to emerge.
“First, many of those who tended to come to the Lenten breakfasts are not working people. The time was and is quite early unless you are going to work, and if you have a family to attend to, it is a tight, if not impossible, thing to ready a family and get to an early morning breakfast,” she said.
That is when a new option was suggested. Instead of having weekly events to start the day, what if the event was held during the lunch hour? It was suggested that it become a soup and scripture event. It would be similar to the Lenten breakfast events with food, singing and devotional time, but later in the day starting at noon.
With some positive feedback, Coffey said CAMA is going to give it a try. The events are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. They begin on Feb. 22 and continue through March 29.
The first of the weekly events will be at the First Christian Church, 3564 S. Mackinaw Trail, with speaker Pastor John Martek from the Luther Church of Christ. Other churches scheduled to host the weekly event include First Presbyterian Church, The Revival Center, Church of Discovery, United Methodist Church and Zion Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.