CADILLAC — As people prepare for their Thanksgiving feasts next week, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association is inviting the community to gather for a time of worship. The service will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac, located at 221 E. Harris St. The evening will begin with a time of gathering, coffee and cookies at 6 p.m. and is open to all.
Pastors Karen Sorden, Troy Baxter, John Martek and Will Markham will be offering reflective meditations on God’s goodness and faithfulness, while Pastor Mike Horlocker will serve as the worship leader. Hymns of Thanksgiving, prayer and scripture will be woven throughout the service. A meditation in song by Chaplain Ed Gilbert will conclude the worship. Sandy Bode also will be offering the music for this time of worship.
During the service, an offering of money and non-perishable food items, will be received and donated to the Salvation Army serving Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. Lt. Greg Bock of the local Salvation Army will lead in the offering at the service.
