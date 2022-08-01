Camp Invention returning to Franklin Elementary in August

CADILLAC — A unique summer camp is returning to Cadillac Area Public Schools in mid-August.
The week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, elementary students are taking part in a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program at Franklin Elementary. The program is known as Camp Invention and the camp is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Camp Invention is designed to challenge children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.
Each year, Camp Invention features a new curriculum inspired by National Inventors Hall of Fame members. The camp’s curriculum encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including robotic aquatics, National Inventors Hall of Fame The Attic, spacecation, and marble arcade.
Robotic aquatics has campers dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their aquatic animals, design and patent aquatic plants and take their new friend home in a mini tank. The Attic, on the other hand, has campers combine science and art to build their robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
Campers will discover real-life space exploration technology in the spacecation curriculum when they create spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes. Finally, the marble arcade will have campers experiment with the fun of physics, engineering and gaming as they design, build and test their mega marble arcades.
If interested in having a K-6 student attend the camp or for more information, go to invent.org/camp.
