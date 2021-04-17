Camp Torenta preparing for 2021 season, COVID guidelines

CADILLAC — It will be a few months before campers fill the grounds of Camp Torenta and planning for the upcoming season is well underway.
On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs released its updated COVID-19 guidelines for camp operations. The guidelines align with the epidemic orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, emergency rules from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and mitigation measures taken in school and child care environments.
With the updated LARA guidelines released Thursday, Cadillac Area YMCA Director of Marketing and Youth Development Taylor Bannister said they haven't been able to delve into the new guidelines, but many things will be the same in 2021 as they were in 2020, including the use of cohort groups.
There also will be a few things that are different from last year.
When it comes to mask use, campers will have to wear them at all times except for when they are eating, sleeping or swimming, Bannister said. That differs from last season when campers could take off masks when they were with their cohort groups.
"This year we will be following MDHHS orders. At this time we are basically saying they have to wear masks all the time unless outdoors and socially distanced," she said. "I think it has been helpful that kids have been wearing masks for more than a year, so it is less taboo than it was a year ago."
Another change this season will be the return of resident camp. Bannister said last season only day camp was offered. Bannister also said it isn't clear if testing of campers and/or staff will be a part of the camp, but with the state making testing mandatory for prep sports teams, it is a possibility.
According to the information released Thursday, LARA is continuing to talk to MDHHS about how testing can be a tool in the mitigation plans this summer. LARA said it will continue to keep camps updated about options to integrate testing into their operational plans.
LARA also said vaccines a tool in fighting COVID and camps should encourage their staff and campers over 16 to get vaccinated.
While the camp will be different again this summer, Bannister said it is more important to be able to offer camp to children and teens in light of the ongoing pandemic.
"It is really important to experience camp again even though it will be different. We are trying to have as normal a summer as we can because we need that," she said.
The YMCA also is still looking for camp staff and, in particular, counselors for the upcoming summer season. The only requirement is applicants are 18 years or older. If a person is interested in becoming a Camp Torenta staff member, they should call the Cadillac Area YMCA at (231) 775-3369 or go to www.cadillacareaymca.org/careers.
