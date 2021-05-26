CADILLAC — If you want a little slice of Americana, you should look no farther than a summer camp.
In the 1870s and 1880s, the first summer camps were started and first promised boys a chance to escape increasingly urban modern life and industrialization of city life. Regardless of the reasons for the start of summer camps, they are undoubtedly in many people's childhood memories.
With COVID-19 impacting how students have learned over the past 16-17 months, Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac Area YMCA wanted to see if they could help to bridge the learning gap after one of the most trying years in education at camp.
Both CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown and Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso agreed it couldn't be structured like a school or a classroom. The beauty of summer camp has always been the way it can teach children things without them realizing they are learning.
That mindset and mantra were what they wanted to keep but also give a little more focus.
Brown said in early March the district and YMCA started talking about learning and enrichment experiences they could create together to help reduce the summer slide.
"We have learned through the years we want to meet kids where they are at. If they are going to camp, CAPS Clubhouse or the Y," she said.
In addition to the pandemic limiting travel over the last year, Brown said a lot of the district's families don't have the opportunity to go on a vacation or engage in other enriching activities. CAPS is in a unique situation because the district owns a camp and they can partner with the YMCA to help run it, according to Brown.
Even for families who may not be able to afford to send their children to camp, there are still opportunities through scholarships. For that reason, it just made sense for the district to again partner with the YMCA to stop the summer slide.
"We are always looking to partner with the Y. They are solid year-round partners with the teen center, teen impact, camp, Cadillac Innovation High School students go to the Y for physical education and free memberships to all CAPS seventh-graders," Brown said.
Kelso said this kind of partnership is nothing new and one the YMCA seeks out with the district but other groups, too.
Last year, Kelso said the Y worked with the Munson PHO group and behavioral health specialists to help campers with social and emotional learning and social support and team building. That partnership will again be part of this summer's camp experience.
So when there was talk about added efforts to help lessen the summer slide, Kelso said they wanted to partner with the district. He said CAPS staff will be on-site to help implement that part of the camp's programming and currently CAPS is in the process of identifying those staff members. Like Brown, Kelso said the Y wants it to feel like camp even though there will be an academic flavor to some of it.
"We still want it feel like camp. Enrichment and not academic intervention," he said. "We want it to be fun and utilize the outdoors. We (the Y and CAPS) will come together before camp to see what assets they have and make sure it flows well."
Kelso said kids have a lot of pressure placed upon them to meet academic standards from August to early June. While summer break is a chance to decompress from the rigors of the school year, Kelso said that pressure is always there for the schools.
He hopes that having these enriching activities will help to lessen the burden and keep kids sharp.
"Can we fulfill some of that need in a less academic pressure way and in a different way — that is great," he said. "Kids always learn at camp, they just don't know that."
After the season is over, Brown said the district will evaluate the experience to see what worked and what didn't. While it is too early to know if what they do this summer will become part of what always is done at camp, Brown said it is safe to say this partnership will continue in some way.
The goal is to not take away from the traditional came experience so the focus will be on enrichment rather than academic intervention.
"We want it to be a positive experience," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.