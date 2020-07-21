CADILLAC — With the August Primary only a few weeks away, things are heating up in the political landscape.
It appears local elections also are starting to get heated as three candidates seeking office in Cedar Creek Township are claiming they have had their signs either stolen or destroyed. Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said candidates running for the nomination of the clerk, treasurer and supervisor positions in the township have reported issues related to their signs.
Taylor said his deputy responded to the claims on Friday and took the report.
"Right now, we have three different victims running for elected seats in Cedar Creek Township. All have very similar red and white signs and it is all occurring in the same area of the township," Taylor said. "They are being stolen or run over by vehicles."
Taylor said this time of activity occurs from time to time during the election season so having reports of this is not unique or uncommon. He also said currently there are no suspects related to the case. Stealing or defacing signs is a misdemeanor that can carry a maximum penalty of a $500 fine or imprisonment of up to 90 days, according to state law.
If anyone has any information contact the sheriff's office by calling (231) 779-9216. Tips also may be given anonymously to the Silent Observer by calling (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.