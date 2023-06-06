EVART — Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to reports of a camper explosion Sunday morning at Big Lake campground in Osceola County.
According to post on the Evart Fire Department Facebook page, at 9:54 a.m., Meceola Central Dispatch received a call regarding the explosion.
Evart Fire along with Osceola County EMS were dispatched and responded to the location. While units were responding, nearby patrons, one of which is a firefighter with Barryton Community Fire Department, provided assistance to the victim.
The victim had received burns to approximately 25-35% of their body from the explosion. First arriving units ensured the scene was safe and secure, then provided medical treatment to the victim.
From the assessment of the victim, Aeromed was requested to fly to the scene to transport the burn victim to Grand Rapids for treatment. Osceola County EMS arrived on scene and patient care was turned over. A landing zone was established for Aeromed while other firefighters investigated the scene.
The MSP Fire investigation Unit was contacted and will be investigating the incident.
