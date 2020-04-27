Campground closures extend through May 14

To help further slow the spread of COVID-19, the DNR has extended campground closures at state parks and recreation areas and state forest campgrounds through mid-May. Day-use areas in state parks and recreation areas, state-managed trails and boating access sites currently are open to provide local opportunities to get outdoors; however, many park amenities have been closed and services have been reduced.
Reservations for dates through the night of May 14 are adjusted as follows:
Camping and state harbor reservations through May 14 are automatically canceled. Reservation holders will receive full refunds, including their normally nonrefundable reservation fee.
If a reservation extends past May 14, arrival dates will be adjusted to May 15 and reservation holders will receive a refund for canceled nights.
Reservation holders will receive email notifications once cancellations are processed. Refunds will be applied to the original payment method.
“We want to accommodate our valued camping customers and make these difficult circumstances as fair and easy as possible,‘ said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.
For full details and FAQs, customers can visit Michigan.gov/Camping or e-mail DNR-Reservations@Michigan.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.