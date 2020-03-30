Campgrounds close as state park use increases

CADILLAC — You’ve been cooped up for days, now.
Getting outside and stretching your legs probably feels like a good idea.
You can do it at Michigan’s state parks — but for heaven’s sake, keep your distance from others or you’ll spoil it for us all.
Last week, the Department of Natural Resources announced that state park campgrounds were closing due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home‘ executive order.
The state parks themselves are still open, which means you can hike, boat (if your chosen waterway is unfrozen) and even use portable toilets at state parks (vendors will clean the portable toilets but on Friday the DNR announced that vault toilets would be closed).
But.
“Do it responsibly,‘ said Ron Olson, chief of parks and recreation of the DNR.
If people don’t comply with social distancing instructions — such as staying six feet away from each other and not gathering in large groups — “it could lead to more closures,‘ Olson said.
That’s already starting to happen.
Campgrounds closed Monday; by Friday, the DNR announced that more amenities at state parks were closing.
Concessions, playgrounds and play equipment, viewing platforms, fishing piers, GaGa ball bits, volleyball and basketball courts, designated dog areas, disc golf courses, radio-controlled flying fields, pump tracks, and picnic tables and shelters are among the closures.
Outdoor recreation was still allowed as of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, under the governor’s order, provided social distancing recommendations were being followed.
And people have been exercising that right.
Olson did not readily have information available regarding how many people typically use the Mitchell State Park campground in March.
“What we do know, in many of the parks we’ve seen a … perceptible increase in people going to many of the parks,‘ Olson said. “We suppose that people are looking for an option to get outdoors.‘
The White Pine Trail and Mitchell State Park are otherwise open.
However the DNR announced Friday that “brushing, grading and clearing of all nonmotorized trails and ORV trails are suspended until at least the end of the order. When out on any trail, be aware of surroundings, including the potential for washouts or debris.‘
Mitchell State Park staff are working to keep the park open and do basic maintenance. Some office employees are teleworking and nobody has been furloughed, Olson said.
