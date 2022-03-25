CADILLAC — While many were hoping for a more carefree summer filled with travel and gathering, gas prices are high and expected to get higher as the seasons change to spring and summer.
After two uncertain years due to COVID-19, those businesses who bank on summer tourism, such as campgrounds, are now faced with the quandary, “Will people travel north to go camping if gas prices are more than $4 or even above the $5 mark?”
The impact if people choose to stay home could be more devastating than people might think.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its most recent statistics last November measuring the outdoor recreation economy for the nation, all 50 states, and the District of Columbia. The next report will be released this November.
The data showed the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 1.8% or $374.3 billion of current-dollar gross domestic product for the nation in 2020. The outdoor recreation economy also accounted for 1.8% or roughly $9.5 billion of the current-dollar gross domestic product for Michigan in 2020. It also helped to employ nearly 109,000 people in 2020.
The BEA report showed outdoor recreation activities fall into three general categories including conventional activities, such as bicycling, boating, hiking and hunting; other core activities, such as gardening and outdoor concerts; and supporting activities, such as construction, travel and tourism, local trips and government expenditures.
In 2020, conventional outdoor recreation accounted for 37.4% of U.S. outdoor recreation value-added, compared with 30.6% in 2019. The increase was due to higher spending on boating/fishing and RVing, according to the report.
Other outdoor recreation accounted for 16.8% of value-added in 2020, compared with 19.7% in 2019. The decrease was driven by amusement parks/water parks and festivals/sporting events/concerts, according to the BEA report.
Supporting activities accounted for the remaining 45.8% of value-added in 2020, compared with 49.7% in 2019. Supporting activities, particularly travel and tourism-related activities, declined in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers traveled less and reduced spending at hotels and restaurants, according to the report.
In Michigan, boating and fishing generated just over $1 billion while RVing was generated nearly $600 million.
Recently, however, gas prices have been decreasing.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA reported total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3.6 million bbl to 241 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also decreased slightly from 8.96 million b/d to 8.94 million b/d, according to AAA. The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating greater downward pressure on pump prices.
At the close of the formal trading session last week, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.40 to settle at $95.04. After crude prices spiked in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude prices changed course in reaction to China announcing new lockdowns alongside rising COVID-19 infection rates, AAA reported.
The price of oil has moved lower due to market concerns that crude oil demand will decline, as it did in 2020 when countries sought to curb COVID-19 transmission rates. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.3 million bbl to 415.9 million bbl, according to AAA. The recent growth in total domestic crude inventories also contributes to the current reduction in crude prices, AAA reported.
For Kestlewoods Campground owners Ted and Leanna Crum, the recent spike in gas and the uncertainty for the upcoming summer season doesn’t have them too concerned, yet.
Ted said there has been a lot of speculation on how the current events taking place across the country will affect the camping industry this season. He also said there is no doubt the rising cost of gasoline is the most prevalent concern not only for the families planning camping trips but for travel in general.
Ted said he monitors social media and camping groups and so far most people seemed to be determined to maintain their plans despite the increased cost of a gallon of gas.
“In my opinion, camping is still one of the most affordable recreational venues. One only has to weigh the conventional vacation costs such as hotels, dining out, potential airfare, entertainment, etc., to quickly realize the savings,” he said.
Ted said combine that with RV sales skyrocketing last year, largely due to the pandemic and for many people camping became an easy way to get away from home but also maintain social distancing. It is anticipated all those new RV owners will be excited once again to get out and camp, Ted said.
With the Crums relocating to the area after purchasing the campground from the Flint area, Leanna admitted it wasn’t the best time to take on a new business as the pandemic started during their first year of ownership. Despite that people came and camped and reservations are up so far this year when compared to last year.
Like her husband, Leanna said she believes people will get out this summer and maybe more locals will fill nearby campsites rather than those who traveled greater distances. That’s not to say there haven’t been some sleepless nights due to the crazy start to their business ownership.
“It is a little bit scary. Your faith pulls you through,” she said. “The turmoil is a little scary but you have to keep going on. It’s not the ideal situation you want to find yourself in but people still want to camp. We get thanked all the time that we have a family-run campground.”
While the Crums are excited for the start of the season and things are looking good so far, Ted said he does believe there could be a slight decline in those campers taking longer excursions due to the fuel costs. Ted also believes there will be an increased demand for seasonal sites which gives campers a home away from home destination. It helps to save on fuel because there are no repeated trips of towing an RV.
In Northern Osceola County, new Cadillac Woods Campground owner Bill Taft is also getting ready for the upcoming season.
The Plymouth native said he bought the campground from former owners Shane and Cindy Suiter last fall. Like the Crums, Taft said so far things are shaping up to be a good season as he already has sold out 60% of his seasonal sites.
“Everyone is talking about gas prices, but no one is pushing back because it is too far to travel,” he said. “I’m taking reservations for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and I’m looking at hiring more full-time people.”
Taft said he also believes the gas prices will come down, so that is helping to ease some of his concerns as well.
