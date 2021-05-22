With the weather warming up, people across Michigan are coming to William Mitchell State Park to enjoy the outdoors.
Michigan DNR District Accounting Technician Brenda Pylkas said the park has been busier than normal so far this year. She said the Memorial Day weekend is all booked up, along with the weekends throughout June and July.
During their annual trip to the park, Jill Siemienkiewicz, of Saginaw and her husband Terry, said they have noticed the increased traffic. Jill said her and her husband have been coming up to camp at the park for 30 plus years around the Memorial and Labor Day holidays and have enjoyed getting to know people around the park.
Terry said he had been going camping with his parents since 1966, while Jill went camping every summer during her childhood. Jill said they have always loved spending time outdoors with their family.
“It’s just so nice and relaxing,‘ Jill said. “Just the friendliness and getting away from the riffraff of the city.‘
For the past three years, Lonnie Evans, of Millington and his wife, Lisa, have been coming to the park. Lonnie said they enjoy sitting around the campfire and taking in the scenery around the park.
Lisa said she enjoys walking around the park and taking scenic photos. Lonnie said they also love watching the sunrise and sunset together.
“We’d get up early to watch the sunrise, and then go over to watch the sunset,‘ Lonnie said.
Along with camping, another popular activity at the park is fishing. Val Nowak, of Frankenmuth, said he and his wife have been coming up to Cadillac to fish every spring and fall for 40 years.
Nowak said he mainly catches small fish such as walleye. While it was harder to catch a keeper, he said he still enjoys fishing nevertheless.
“I’ve been fishing all my life,‘ Nowak said. “My dad took me when I was 12 and I got hooked then.‘
Pylkas said fishing and other activities have been a factor in bring people back to the park.
“People wanna be outdoors,‘ Pylkas said. “They want to be out camping.‘
Three times a year, Judy Turner, of Battle Creek, and her husband drive up to Mitchell State Park to enjoy the lakes and shoot sporting clays. Turner said they used to shoot clays with a muzzleloader, but have switched to a 20-gauge shotgun because it was modern. She said they have always enjoyed the outdoors and used to go fishing when they were younger.
“I feel like I’m just getting in my realm or my element,‘ Turner said. “We love it up here.‘
With more people coming to the park to camp, Forest Fire Prevention and Mitigation Specialist Debra-Ann Brabazon said in a news release Friday people should be aware of the current fire danger by checking the Great Lakes Fires and Fuels website and the fire weather forecast if they plan on setting up a campfire. Brabazon recommended using a camp stove or lantern instead, but did offer some tips for controlling and containing a campfire:
* Clear an area up to 10 feet in diameter around your campfire spot to remove any flammable materials.
* Keep your fire small and have water and a shovel nearby to put out your campfire
“Your campfire should reflect the intent of the activity,‘ Brabazon said. “Cooking and warming fires do not need to be big fires.‘
* Avoid using flammable liquids such as gasoline to start your fire and avoid burning litter because it can create toxic fumes and make people sick.
* Cool your coals and allow your fire to burn down to white ash. Stir the coals to release the trapped heat and add water until you can touch the coals.
“Drown, Stir, Feel, repeat, until your fire is dead out and cold to the touch,‘ Barbazon said.
The DNR also put out an article regarding firewood. The DNR said people should avoid bring their own firewood because they risk carrying tree-killing insects and diseases inside the wood to their campsite. Instead, they recommended buying firewood near where you plan to burn.
