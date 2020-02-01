Can groundhog also predict Super Bowl?

by Mike Dunn
According to tradition, if the groundhog comes out of his hole this Sunday, Feb. 2, after a long winter nap and sees his shadow, he will regard this as an omen of bad weather and return to his hole. Six more weeks of winter can be expected in such a case.
If the groundhog comes out of his hole on “Super Sunday‘ and the day is cloudy and he cannot see his shadow, he will take this as a sign of spring and stay above the ground. This means the winter will not linger.
Can the groundhog also tell us something about this year’s Super Bowl, since Groundhog Day happens to fall on Super Sunday?
If it’s sunny on Sunday morning and more winter is to come, does that also mean the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, since that franchise is from a colder climate than San Francisco?
If it’s cloudy, does that mean the 49ers will win, since San Francisco is cloudier all year round and less frigid in the winter than Kansas City?
Just wondering.
In reality, the groundhog’s actions are about as reliable in determining the length of winter as they would be in determining a Super Bowl winner. But why take the fun out of it? The Groundhog Day is a long-established tradition in the U.S., a bit of fun interjected into the middle of winter.
It was brought to this country originally by German immigrants in the 1800s and caught on. Since 1886, the world’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, has been providing predictions about winter from his lair in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and there appears to be no stopping him any time soon.
The Groundhog Day event at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney has become a popular one in this country, sometimes drawing crowds of several thousand. And, of course, the results are broadcast nationally.
In 1993, a popular Hollywood movie was made starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell that centers around the Punxsutawney tradition, popularizing the annual event that much more.
The groundhog day tradition in the U.S. has its roots in Germany, as noted, though the actual reckoning of February 2 as a predictor of winter weather can be traced back to Scotland and England.
There was a longheld tradition in England that if the weather on “Candlemas Day‘ was “fair and bright,‘ winter weather would remain. If the weather was cloudy and rainy, though, winter was on its way out. Candlemas Day was February 2, a day set apart for the observation of Mary presenting Jesus at the temple when He was eight days old. It was also a day when the British clergymen would bless the candles that were needed to get through the remainder of the cold season. The longer the winter would last, the more candles would be required to be blessed by the clergy, so there was a keen interest in determining how many weeks of winter was left.
In England, the groundhog did not play a role; it was the weather conditions on Feb. 2 that determined how many candles needed to be blessed by the clergy. A sunny day meant a longer winter; a cloudy day meant a shorter winter.
It is believed the Romans, after conquering the north country, brought the Candlemas Day tradition back to the Teutons, or Germans. They picked it up and concluded that if the sun made an appearance on Candlemas Day, the hedgehog would cast a shadow and that meant six more weeks of bad weather. This was referred to as “second winter.‘
Since the earliest settlers in Pennsylvania were German, the tradition continued there. And since groundhogs were prevalent and reminded the Germans of their native hedgehogs, the groundhog became the method for determining the length of winter on Candlemas Day.
The Germans even had a short rhyme:
For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day,
So far will the snow swirl until the May.
The Groundhog Day observance at Punxsutawney likely stems from this German tradition, especially since the earliest records of the event always make reference to “the length of shadows.‘
The Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper is credited with printing the news of the first observance in 1886: “Today is groundhog day, and up to the time of going to press the beast has not seen his shadow.‘
The first actual trek to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day started in 1887 and it’s continued every year since.
Here are some other fun facts about the day and about groundhogs:
* According to legend, Punxsutawney Phil was named after King Phillip. Before being called Phil, he was known as “Br’er Groundhog.‘
* The average groundhog is 20 inches long and normally weighs from 12 to 15 pounds. Punxsutawney Phil weighs about 20 pounds and is 22 inches long.
* Groundhogs are one of the few animals that really hibernate. Hibernation is actually a deep coma, where the body temperature drops to a few degrees above freezing, the heart barely beats, the blood scarcely flows, and breathing nearly stops.
* Punxsutawney is located in western Pennsylvania, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
* The name Punxsutawney comes from the Delaware Indian name that actually means “town of the sandflies.‘
* The “Groundhog Day‘ movie was not filmed in Punxsutawney but in Woodstock, Illinois because of easier accessibility. The actual Gobbler’s Knob is a wooded hill with a beautiful view; the Gobbler’s Knob in the movie is in the town square but it was built to scale.
