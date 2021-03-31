LAKE CITY — Going into the gardening season, Michigan State University Extension is taking and testing soil samples.
This time of year is a busy one with many farmers, gardeners and community members working in the yard, fields and gardens and doing their best to make their soil healthy and profitable.
Before making soil amendments and planting, MSU Extension recommends getting a baseline soil test for nutrient content.
Though some local MSU Extension offices are currently working remotely, the Michigan State University labs are still open and are able to process soil tests that are sent via mail.
MSU Soil Lab customers unable to secure soil test boxes from their county Extension offices due to closures related to COVID-19, can mail their samples in ziplock bags direct to the lab.
To learn how to take your own soil sample and send it straight to the lab can visit www.canr.msu.edu/spnl.
Once your sample is bagged, you can print out an information form for either Field and Crop tests or Home Lawn and Garden tests. Submit the correct form with your sample along with a check made payable to MSU for the correct amount from the fee schedule. Credit card payments can also be accepted online.
During this time, the labs can be reached most reliably via email: pestid@msu.edu for Plant and Pest Diagnostics and spnlab@msu.edu for Soil and Plant Nutrient Laboratory. Processing times may take longer than usual to ensure the safety of the laboratory teams and their families; however, samples are going out within 10 days of receipt.
All phone messages and emails sent to the local Extension office are being monitored daily. You may call the Missaukee County MSU Extension office at 231-839-4667 to leave a message with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.