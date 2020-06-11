Cancellation of Lake City's fireworks doesn't deter Cadillac Freedom Fest, at least for now

CADILLAC — Cadillac may end up hosting Northern Michigan's largest Fourth of July celebration this summer, now that the National Cherry Festival and Lake City Greatest Fourth in the North have officially been cancelled.
Cadillac Freedom Festival organizer Derek Anderson said there is potential that thousands of people from all around the state may come to Cadillac to see their fireworks, which is both a blessing and a curse, considering they're not even sure if they'll be able to host the event.
Anderson said the directives from the state and other health agencies regarding public gatherings are pretty vague right now, but until they hear otherwise, they're still proceeding with their plans to host the Freedom Festival from July 3-5.
"We're going ahead until they tell us we can't," Anderson said. "We're hoping to have a little better guidelines (for social distancing and other precautions related to large events) by July 4."
Fireworks had remained on the books for the “Greatest Fourth in the North" despite the rest of the celebration being canceled until last week, when the Lake City Chamber of Commerce announced that the fireworks have been canceled as well.
Michelle Reichert, executive director for the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the decision to cancel the fireworks was made after conferring with leadership on local and state levels.
“The reason we’re doing this is because of the restrictions from the governor’s office and our health department," she said. “A lot of the bigger firework displays were getting canceled in our area in Northern Michigan, and it was going to draw a larger crowd to us."
In past years, the Greatest Fourth in the North has averaged around 25,000 attendees, according to Reichert. Under the current fifth phase of reopening, outdoor social gatherings must still not exceed more than 250 people along with social distancing at six feet.
Anderson said the possibility of the Freedom Festival attracting a much larger turnout than it typically does is something they have to take into consideration, along with whatever requirements the state imposes on them to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.
For example, if the state mandates that festival organizers must ensure everyone who attends wears masks, and that there are sanitation stations placed at regular intervals within the event, Anderson said putting on the festival simply wouldn't be possible from a financial standpoint.
He added that the state's mandate that events don't exceed 250 is confusing because it lacks details: is that 250-person limitation based on a geographic area within the event, within the entire event itself, or in the case of the fireworks display, stretched around the shoreline of Lake Cadillac?
"That kind of question needs to be addressed," Anderson said. "If there's going to be a directive from the state, let's be specific. I think that's part of the reason some events cancelled early, because they just didn't know if they could happen."
Anderson said he thinks it's ironic that festivals and other events are being cancelled at the same time protests and demonstrations, where hundreds or thousands of people gather in a small area, are being held throughout the state.
Regardless of whether or not they'll be able to put on the fireworks show, Anderson said his doubts are growing that they'll be able to bring in vendors or do some of the other things they had planned to do as part of the festival.
"I'm becoming more discouraged than I was a few weeks ago," Anderson said. "That's just my gut feeling."
On Monday, Anderson said they'll be meeting with the Cadillac City Council to discuss the event and clarify what is expected of them in order to put it on.
They've set up a PayPal account to collect donations toward the festival. To donate through the PayPal account, go to cadillacfreedomfestival.com. Donations can also be mailed to the Cadillac Freedom Festival, PO Box 853, Cadillac, MI, 49601.
If for some reason they're unable to hold the event in July, Anderson said the money they collect toward paying for the fireworks may go to next year's festival or they may decide to shoot off fireworks later in the year, perhaps to complement Christmas-time festivities going on in the city.
