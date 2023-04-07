Candidates for Mesick superintendent narrowed to 4, interviews to be held next week

MESICK — The field of candidates vying to become the next Mesick Consolidated Schools superintendent has been whittled down to four, and next week, the public will get the chance to meet them all.
George Hubbard, who served as Mesick superintendent from 1985 to 1996, is consulting the board of education as they choose a new leader for the district. The board began the process in February after voting not to extend the contract of current superintendent Joe Hollenbeck.
Hubbard told the Cadillac News that they received nine applications from interested candidates, four of which have been invited to interview with the board next week.
The interviews will take place at the Mesick High School Library on Tuesday April 11 and Thursday April 13.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the board will interview Rachel Ignagni, who currently is an assistant principal within the Macomb Intermediate School District.
Then at 7:30 p.m., the board will interview Richard Satterlee, who currently is the superintendent of Alba Public Schools.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the board will interview Jack Ledford, who currently is the superintendent of Waldron Area Schools. Then at 7:30 p.m., the board will interview Kile Charnes, who currently is the principal of Mesick Elementary School.
Hubbard said members of the community are encouraged to attend the interviews and give feedback about the type of superintendent they’d like to see lead the district.
In narrowing down the field of candidates, Hubbard said the board was looking for someone with a well-rounded background in education administration, preferably someone who “came up through ranks,” perhaps starting out at the level of a teacher and working their way into an administrative position.
“Someone’s who’s paid their dues, so to speak,” Hubbard said. “All these candidates fit the bill of what (the board) was looking for.”
Excellent communication and listening skills also will be important in the next superintendent, along with the ability to “take charge and be a leader in the district,” Hubbard said.
After the first round of interviews is complete next week, Hubbard said they likely will conduct a second round with one or more of the candidates on April 20.
He said the board hopes to be able to announce the choice for superintendent by May 8, although that timeline is tentative at this point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.