Tell us about your professional background.
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
I have been an attorney since 1999 and am licensed in New York as well as Michigan. I am the candidate with the most prosecutorial experience as well as the broadest life experience. I grew up in Kentwood, Michigan, obtained an undergraduate degree from Grand Valley State University, and received my law degree from Wayne State University. Prior to becoming the Missaukee County Prosecutor, I was a Public Defender for Missaukee and Wexford County, and had a private general practice law office in Cadillac, which included criminal defense and representing parents accused of neglect where I gained valuable experience which prepared me in later becoming the Prosecutor. I have also previously worked as a corporate attorney for large finance related companies in roles such as Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, and as a Managing Attorney.
CAMERON HARWELL
As a Public Defender in Missaukee County for over 20 years, I have represented our citizens and families for my entire legal career. Before I was hired as Osceola County’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor I had been practicing family law, criminal defense and municipal law locally for 25 years.
I chose these areas of law to focus on public service in a rural community, like the one where I was raised. I came to Missaukee County in 1996 to serve as the City of McBain’s attorney, and I was subsequently chosen by Lake City to be their City Attorney as well.
This is where I met my wife Shelly (Chaffee) and where we have lived, worked and raised the 4th generation of her Missaukee County family. I didn’t just come here for the job, it is where we have built a life. Please visit: www.voteharwell.com
Why are you running for prosecutor?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
I want to continue to provide the same high level of service to Missaukee residents that my office has provided since I became the Prosecutor on January 1, 2019. Since becoming the Prosecutor, I have devoted 100% of my time to the duties of Prosecutor and have not taken on any private clients. I have a proven successful track record with a community safety focus and victim centered mindset. On a personal level, being prosecutor is tremendously rewarding and I will continue to raise my family here. I have a personal stake in, and I am a part of, this community. My family lives in Lake City, my daughter attends Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain, and I am a member of local organizations such as the Legion and Chamber of Commerce.
CAMERON HARWELL
In this time we are all aware of infringements of our Constitutional Rights. However, it has gone unnoticed that certain rights have slowly eroded over time, right under our noses. That is, the right to vote and select our local public officials in Missaukee County.
Voters have not truly elected an official here for decades. Officials historically vacate their office before the end of their final term, with a subsequent appointment of an individual to fill that vacant office for the remainder of the term. Once appointed to office, these appointees have historically used that time to campaign for reelection by utilizing county property, staff and resources. This criminal violation of federal/state laws is an unfair advantage over any challengers.
We need a prosecutor who serves the people, not just a select few who put him in office. I will never be a rubber stamp for the system.
What professional accomplishments are you most proud of in the past five years?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
I am most proud of becoming the Prosecutor for Missaukee County. This position to me is the culmination of all that I have done in the past. With the support of the community, I hope to continue to serve in this capacity for many terms. Since I have become Prosecutor, enforcement is up in terms of filings and successful prosecution. I have the vast majority of support from local leaders including law enforcement. Some of those that have personally endorsed me include former Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher, Former Missaukee County Probate Judge Charles Parsons, current and former State Representative Daire and Bruce Rendon, Chief Assistant Prosecutor of Wexford County, Corey Wiggins, and McBain Mayor Joey Roberts.
CAMERON HARWELL
I am most proud of my work uniting a father with his son after the mother had fraudulently given the child away in a direct placement adoption. Nobody in the legal “system‘ wanted to help him due the complicated nature of the matter. No law enforcement would seek charges against her for perjury. I fought for the return of the child in 4 different counties. I was successful in setting aside the adoption and getting my client sole legal, and sole physical custody of his son. Seeing the picture of my client with his smiling son has been one of the absolute highlights of my legal career.
Serving as Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Osceola County for the past year has been a highlight of my career in public service. It’s the career I have always worked toward knowing it is what I am absolutely meant to do.
What are your public safety priorities in Missaukee County?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
My priorities continue to be combating illegal drugs, violent crime, repeat offenders, and impaired / drugged driving. The single biggest problem in the community is Methamphetamine. Years ago, the biggest problem was opiate use, but today crystal meth is devastating the lives of the those addicted, victimizing those that have property stolen to pay for other’s habits, and results in neglected children in our community. I am active in our County’s Sobriety Court Program which addresses addiction. I work closely with the Traverse Narcotics Team to combat drugs. I also work with Community Mental Health and support the Missaukee Sheriff’s Dept. in their efforts to address those suffering from addiction in the jail. Additional treatment programs are being pursued.
CAMERON HARWELL
The eradication of our methamphetamine and heroin problem, and the protection of children from neglect and abuse will be my top priorities for the safety of Missaukee County. Our drug epidemic is a problem which involves many facets of our community. From increased larceny complaints, to the neglect and abuse of children, often by addicted parents, I can’t see any issues more pressing.
The drug problem in Missaukee County is destroying families who are powerless to stop the cycle of addiction, and creating multiple risk factors in our community.
My plan is to continue working closely with the judiciary and law enforcement assisting those who need treatment, while aggressively prosecuting those dealing illegal drugs in Missaukee County. I have demonstrated my capacity and desire to work in cooperation with area law enforcement to make communities safer through such prosecutions as Chief Assistant Prosecutor.
What role should a defendant's personal circumstances (mental health, family obligations) play in determining how aggressively to charge them and pursue sentencing?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
Juvenile and adult defendants should be treated differently. With respect to juvenile defendants, I believe that a juvenile’s personal circumstances should very much be considered with respect to charging and sentencing as the goal for juveniles is almost always to get them back on the right path. With respect to adult offenders, my office typically charges initially for all offenses where probable cause exists. Later, individual circumstances, such as mental health, is taken into consideration prior to any plea or sentencing. However, too often the focus seems to be exclusively on the defendant. My office considers the requests of victims, the concerns of law enforcement, and focuses on the safety of the community, in addition to the defendant’s specific factors when seeking a just outcome.
CAMERON HARWELL
Socio-economic factors play a large role in crimes involving theft and drug abuse, and should always be taken into account when determining what a just resolution is in any given case. Keeping families strong, and intact should always be a consideration which should be weighed at the forefront against the severity of the crime committed.
Destroying a family over a misdemeanor does little for the overall wellbeing of the community, and sometimes may be more detrimental. A lack of experience in handling criminal prosecution is more likely to produce a lifelong dependence on public assistance or incarceration. This is something none of us can afford.
Does the justice system in Missaukee County treat wealthy and poor defendants equally?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
While no justice system can ever be perfect, I believe that great strides have been made, especially in recent years, to create a fair justice system for all criminal defendants. For example, the creation of the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission, which I supported, along with its accompanying funding, which created the new Public Defender System in Michigan has leveled the playing field. As someone who was previously a Public Defender in the Missaukee and Wexford Public Defender System, I can speak firsthand of the dedication and quality of defense that Public Defenders in our area afford those accused of crimes.
CAMERON HARWELL
Not in the 20 years I have been there as a Public Defender. Some can hire local law firms, who may or may not have ties to, or be related to members of the judiciary, or the prosecutor’s office. All are not afforded the same level of justice, or representation. Justice in Missaukee County seems to be largely based on who you know, who you’re related to, or your financial status. The more money you have, the more justice you can afford. The more ties you have to people in the system, the greater the chance you will not be held accountable for your criminal behavior. The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission tried to remedy the situation, but it has not improved.
What is your approach to pandemic-related misdemeanors?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
I support local businesses and have worked cooperatively with them during the stay at home orders. I am proud of the fact that I have not initiated any criminal charges against any business in Missaukee County. I do encourage social distancing and mask usage, but do not believe that criminal prosecution of businesses in our community should be typically pursued.
CAMERON HARWELL
Currently, our Governor has the power to issue executive orders. It is beyond the scope of a prosecutor’s duty to amend the law, and it would be irresponsible to substitute personal opinion for my oath and duty to enforce the law.
In our neighboring county of Osceola, businesses and governmental offices are shutting down due to COVID-19 exposures, not executive orders. It is important that we use common sense and look at the big picture. Our prolonged state of emergency is creating an economic crisis resulting in significant county budget restrictions which must also be taken into consideration.
We must all continue to work in collaboration to best utilize community resources. I will continue to work closely with my fellow law enforcement officials, the District Health Department and other community partners collectively throughout this public health crisis in promotion of public health AND public safety.
Should strain on the county budget factor into prosecutorial decisions?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
No. While county finances should not be a factor, obviously my office priorities crimes based upon their impact to the community with assaultive and illegal drug crimes being a priority. Less serious crimes are often resolved to the benefit of the community and the defendant. For example, my office will routinely attempt to resolve minor offenses such as driving without a license by requiring the defendant to get a valid license. In this way, community resources and finances indirectly benefit, but I would never want to sacrifice community safety by not prosecuting serious crimes.
CAMERON HARWELL
Our prolonged pandemic and state of emergency has created an economic crisis restricting our county budgets. Prosecutors must constantly do a cost/benefit analysis of cases to determine how much it will cost to obtain just results. It’s the reality of our day. However, some cases must be prosecuted regardless of cost. Violent crimes - Criminal Sexual Conduct and assaultive acts should always be priorities for prosecution as they tend to be the most publicly recognized forms of misconduct that we, as a society, should not tolerate.
I have served as Guardian Ad Litem for children who have had the misfortune of becoming involved with Protective Services for many years. Missaukee’s rate of child victims/CPS investigated families is double that of the state rate. The cost to our community for the care of these children is tremendous. I will continue to focus on early intervention and positive outcomes that strengthen families.
Do you have a personal moral philosophy? If so, what is it?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
Yes, as a Christian I attempt to follow Biblical principles. As a Prosecutor, what that means to me specifically is that I attempt to give victims a voice, keep the community safe, while at the same time being fair to those accused of a crime. In short, to seek justice. It also means that I attempt to always make unbiased charging decisions based solely upon the facts of the incident, the defendant’s criminal history with consideration for the defendant’s age, without regard to such things as a defendant’s personal connections, status, wealth, etc.
CAMERON HARWELL
I am, first and foremost, a man of Christian values.
My mother was a social worker, my father was a decorated Captain, and Chief Neuro-surgeon in the U.S. Army’s 1st Air Cavalry Division in Vietnam in 1966. My family has been dedicated to the service of our fellow man for generations.
I have lived the majority of my legal career as a public defender, making less money than a fast food manager most of the time. My personal philosophy is no one should be a victim; regardless of age, race, gender, social-status (or lack thereof). Every individual is entitled to the same rights under the U.S. Constitution, and the Michigan Constitution 1963. I vow to uphold those rights for ALL the people without bias.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
DAVID DEN HOUTEN
No.
CAMERON HARWELL
Yes. Many years ago I was convicted of impaired driving. It was in no way related to job as an attorney. As a result of my bad decision, I have a record. I was also reprimanded and placed on probation by the Michigan Bar Association which holds my license to practice law. All the while I was still in good standing to practice law and maintained my position as Public Defender in our local court system.
Being an attorney, I was held to the highest professional and ethical standards. As we all should be.
My opponent has acted as special prosecutor in neighboring counties when conflicts of interest arise. He repeatedly let those in the system off the hook for committing violent crimes. He afforded more protection to offenders of influence, than their victims.
I will continue holding all offenders accountable, and seeking justice for victims without bias.
