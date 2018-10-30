Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton
Why do you want to represent this district in the Michigan House of Representatives?
I was so humbly honored to have earned the support to represent the folks of the 102nd when I was elected in 2016 and I do not take my oath of office lightly. I have worked tremendously hard to be a respected voice in Lansing and I’m truly making a difference for our district. Getting meaningful legislation passed is no easy task and I have been successful in doing so - with more to come. After two years of serving in the State House, I am now even more prepared to be an effective leader. I truly care about our communities, farmers, veterans, small businesses, schools, and those who live paycheck to paycheck, trying to get ahead. Michigan’s economy is thriving, and I am so proud to have been part of this economic progress – but together, we have more work to do.
Describe your educational and professional background.
I graduated from Buckley High School and attended Northwestern Michigan College before going on to earn a Human Services degree from Baker College. My husband and I established PhD Consulting, an energy consulting business. Seeing local opportunities for improvement I served as Vice President and Treasurer of Manton Chamber of Commerce while also serving as Vice Chair of the Wexford County Republican’s. I was elected as Mayor of Manton where I continued to strengthen and build new relationships within the community. I have served as State Representative since 2016 and will continue serving with great boldness, effectiveness, and transparency that the people of the 102nd deserve. I have proven I am able to reach across the aisle to get legislation passed and my vast life experiences prepared me for this.
Do you think your odds of winning this seat in the future would change if voters pass Proposition 2, which would create a citizen commission responsible for drawing district lines?
District 102 has taken many shapes after each census redistricting but through it all, it has remained a Republican seat. I do not foresee any redistricting scenario in which the 102nd state representative seat would favor democrats - we are a very republican rural demographic. The liberal strongholds in places like Detroit and the more metropolitan areas of the state could be more affected by redistricting.
When personal liberty, property rights, business practices and/or environmental priorities conflict in proposed legislation, how will you decide how to vote?
When elected to office, I took an oath to uphold the constitution and I do not take that responsibility lightly. When legislation is in front of me, I ask myself: is it constitutional? is it necessary? Unfortunately, some recent legislation has come before me that tested the values that inform my decision making. Out-of-state dark money has influenced Michigan legislation and elections. If the citizens of Michigan are going to amend the Michigan Constitution, then it should be cautiously done through the legislature or via grass roots-initiated efforts, and not by paid solicitors. When outside influences are being used to interfere with our state laws, I then must use my judgment to vote in a way that best represents the people I serve. I answer to the people of the 102 and they elect me to be their voice – that is what I strive to do.
What are your top three legislative priorities?
I have knocked hundreds of doors speaking with folks around the district and reforming Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance laws are a top priority among the people I represent. The cost of owning a vehicle in Michigan is exorbitant from the registration fees to the auto insurance. People who live paycheck to paycheck must choose between making a house payment or driving a vehicle legally. I have consistently been an outspoken opponent of the current system and I will continue to fight for reform. There are so many things we can do to drive premiums down that include; transparency in the catastrophic claims department, coverage level options, creating a fraud authority, and so forth. Second, I will continue advocating for municipal infrastructure and road funding. Third, I will continue to defend the Second Amendment so that law-abiding people can fully exercise their right to protect themselves and bear arms.
If voters decide to legalize recreational marijuana, what should the legislature do next?
If voters decide to legalize recreational marijuana, it is up to the legislature to assure its safe production and proper retail sale safeguards. Safety will be a critical concern as to its purity and legal retail sale. The legislature needs to assure that the taxes derived properly benefit the local communities. We must also be vigilant on its effects on the safety of our roads and communities and act in response to any signs of danger. All of these efforts will take a three-fourths majority in the legislature to make any substantial changes. That means Democrats and Republicans must diligently work together to achieve some resemblance of responsible legislation but this is now in the hands of the people of Michigan.
Should legislators’ offices be subject to the Freedom of Information Act? Why or why not?
Absolutely yes, and that is why I voted in favor of House Bills 4148 to 4157 which provide FOIA transparency. These bills passed the House of Representatives and are currently sitting in the Senate. However, I do not believe personal proprietary information should be included in the Freedom of Information Act report. Hundreds of people contact my office who need serious help for things ranging from issues with state departments to mental health issues. People trust our offices with a lot of personal information and that confidence should not be broken. To represent effectively we need to have a strong connection built on trust with our communities while simultaneously allowing transparency in the governmental capacity.
What steps should the legislature take to improve rural broadband access?
As Chairwoman of the Communications and Technology committee, I have committed much time and energy to solve this technological deficit in rural areas. I am currently working closely with the Governor’s office on House Bills 5670 and 6399. My bill, HB6399, creates the Broadband Advancement Board - an advisory committee of stakeholders comprised of broadband providers, educators, municipalities, road commissions, utility providers, and so forth. The second bill, HB5670, will facilitate any federal or state taxpayer dollars through a dedicated process by which the funds go to unserved areas of Michigan for broadband expansion. Our rural district will benefit greatly from this legislation. This access is so important in the 21st century and I am diligently finding ways to serve the unserved while being virtuous stewards of your tax dollars.
With the current make-up of the Supreme Court, some people have speculated that abortion rights will soon be left to the states to decide. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, what steps, if any, should the Michigan legislature take?
Michigan already has a state law which makes abortions illegal. This was in effect until the 1973 Supreme Court decisions Roe v. Wade. If the Supreme court overturns Roe v. Wade, the validity of the state law will most likely be challenged and it will become a legal battle within the Supreme Court. I do not believe the legislature will be able to do anything until the judicial branch makes its judgments.
Have you ever been convicted of a misdemeanor or a felony? If yes, please describe.
No
Dion Adams, D-Big Rapids
Why do you want to represent this district in the Michigan House of Representatives?
Frankly, I feel it is my moral obligation to step up and serve the Good People of this Great State, particularly my friends and neighbors of the 102nd District. It is abundantly clear the current leadership in this district and in larger part the State has abandoned the needs of the people and instead have bowed down to serve corporate interests and their campaign donors.
Throughout the district, there is a growing number of hungry and homeless families, women and children, fighting for survival.
As I canvass it sickens me to see so many veterans living in the streets, going hungry and lacking the Healthcare and Mental health services they so desperately need and deserve.
Almost every family I spoke with shared instances of bullying in the schools.
We deserve a Representative who will fight for the will and needs of the people.
I am answering the call to serve.
Describe your educational and professional background?
DeLaSalle Collegiate (Detroit)
Milford High “78‘
Ferris State University AAS
Heavy Equipment Technology “82‘
I began my career path at Teledyne, Continental Motors in Muskegon Michigan. I was fortunate to work in the Fuel Lab and Special Vehicle Department and with some of the legends of the industry developing, building and testing engines for the
M1 Abrams Tank.
Other work experience includes, Michigan Motors, Anchor Motors, Cummins Engine and the Company I started, Underdog Diesel.
With the demand for Generators ramping up for Y2K I began Field Service out of offices in Atlanta GA. and San Francisco CA.
Traveling several states, troubleshooting and providing failure analysis on Prime Power, Back Up and Methane Digester generators and Switchgear.
My vision and skill set equip me with the tools necessary to meet the challenges we face today and in the future.
Do you think your odds of winning this seat in the future would change if voters pass Proposition 2, which would create a citizen commission responsible for drawing district lines?
The party in power after the Census draws the District Maps, so naturally, they have a clear advantage over the opposing party candidates. Prop 2 is a more fair way to draw the maps, so yes my odds would be better.
When personal liberty, property rights, business practices and/or environmental priorities conflict in proposed legislation, how will you decide how to vote?
I will always put People before Profit.
My mission is to put Public Service back into Government by serving my constituents rather than wealthy donors or corporate interest.
What are your top three legislative priorities?
Healthcare
Education
Environment
If voters decide to legalize recreational marijuana, what should the legislature do next?
As a rule I refrain from commenting on hypotheticals however, Prop 1 is on the ballot and it has strong support so I feel comfortable commenting on the subject.
We need to expunge the records of cannabis convictions, make whole those who were victims of asset forfieture and work to Decriminalize cannabis.
Should legislators’ offices be subject to the Freedom of Information Act? Why or why not?
Absolutely, our State is dead last in transparency. Without transparency there is no accountability or integrity.
It is essential for citizens to be confident that their representatives are working in their nest interest and not their corporate donors. If elected officials are not transparent, they probably have something to hide.
What steps should the legislature take to improve rural broadband access?
Well for starters, if your rep is taking money from the cable industry, they are not serving you. In fact , when they are bought by the cable industry, you will see them author bills so in favor of the industry that they are forced to withdraw the bill from their own committee. Corporations are necessary for a community however there must be an equitable relationship for both to prosper. Personally, I believe access to braodband is an essential component for education and commerce and expanding access to everyone including the rural communities is crucial to insure progress and properity.
With the current make-up of the Supreme Court, some people have speculated that abortion rights will soon be left to the states to decide. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, what steps, if any, should the Michigan legislature take?
Again I refrain from commenting on hypotheticals.
Have you ever been convicted of a misdemeanor or a felony? If yes, please describe.
No.
