CADILLAC — A sweet partnership between Munson Healthcare and the Northern Michigan Diabetes Initiative offers parents the chance to donate leftover or excess Halloween candy to a worthy cause.
Nov. 1 - 5, parents and their trick-or-treaters can drop off any unwanted or excess candy, which is then donated to both overseas troops and local veterans. Local drop-off locations include:
• Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, 7917 Mackinaw Trail, Cadillac. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1-2.
• District Health Department No. 10, 521 Cobb St., Cadillac. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 4 and 5.
• Cadillac Area YMCA, 9845 Campus Dr., Cadillac. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 4, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
• For school staff and students only: Wexford Adolescent Wellness Center, Cadillac Junior High, 500 Chestnut St., Cadillac. 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1, 4 and 5.
