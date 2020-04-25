'Cannot wait to get back to work'

LEROY — John Andrzejewski has been saying that everybody needs to do their part to combat COVID-19.
"We all have to do our part to keep everybody safe," Andrzejewski told the Cadillac News on Friday. We can't just jump back into things like they were before."
Andrzejewski's business partner, who is also a family member, was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He was on a ventilator for a while before being allowed to come home.
But the family member's health took another turn and he had to be rehospitalized.
This time around, they're able to talk on video chat while the family member is hospitalized.
As it turned out, Andrzejewski's own household did not need to be monitored by the health department because it had been almost a month since they had seen the family member when he fell ill.
But they stayed home.
"We stayed home the whole time and we did our temperatures and we didn't get any fevers or anything, so we feel that we were okay," Andrzejewski.
The COVID-19 patient is feeling antsy.
"He wants to get back to work, but he knows he can't get back to work right now," Andrzejewski said. "He's got to get through this to where he has enough strength to walk again."
Andrzejewski told his family member and business partner not to worry about the business, that his customers would be taken care of.
For much of the last month, getting back to work wasn't an option even for healthy people who work in the landscaping business. They were shut down due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home" order.
Andrzejewski's family and business got good news on Friday when the governor agreed to allow landscaping businesses resume operations so long as they follow social distancing and hygiene protocols.
Andrzejewski, too, is eager to get back to work.
'I'm just thankful it's lifting so we can get back to work and start bringing the money back in so we can pay bills," Andrzejewski told the Cadillac News on Friday. He was on his way downstate to take care of his business partner's downstate clients. Andrzejewski said he anticipated going local landcaping work starting next week.
Andrzejewski's business, Kater Lawn and Snow, employs five people. Only one had managed to obtain unemployment.
The others, like Andrzejewski himself, didn't qualify. The other employees were hired too recently to qualify and Andrzejewski himself had only just started paying into the system on his own behalf.
But the employee who did qualify for unemployment will be returning to the job.
"I've already talked to him," Andrzejewski said Friday shortly after Gov. Whitmer announced her decision. "He cannot wait to get back to work.
Andrzejewski also applied for small business help from the federal government.
"The first time we weren't able to get it because they ran out," he told the newspaper. "We're applying for it again. We're hoping that we'll be able to get it because that'll help us out tremendously."
As Kater Lawn and Snow's employees begin work again, Andrzejewski says they'll be vigilant against COVID-19 and will wear masks and gloves.
