CADILLAC — A 36-year-old downstate man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
John Michael King of Canton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge with enhances the possible sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted, King faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. King is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.