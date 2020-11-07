CADILLAC — The Wexford and Missaukee county boards of canvassers will reconvene on Monday to continue finalizing election results.
Though canvassers typically meet the day after an election, this year, both counties scheduled the meeting for Thursday instead of Wednesday.
Neither finished the job, opting to adjourn and start up again on Monday.
"We took a break because they had been at it since 9 a.m.," Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said of the decision to adjourn at 1 p.m. Thursday. Canvassers are expected to return at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Election Source, the vendor that supports election services in both Wexford and Missaukee County, is facing scrutiny after problems arose in Antrim County.
Election Source provided Cherry Grove Township with a new tabulator on Tuesday after the tabulator broke, Nyman confirmed to the Cadillac News on Friday. Lynn Nixon, Cherry Grove Township Clerk, refused to comment. Cherry Grove Township is in Wexford County.
Election Source did not respond to two requests for comment regarding Cherry Grove Township and other matters.
Cherry Grove Township was the last Wexford County precinct to finish counting absentee ballots early Wednesday morning.
Throughout the county, there were 7,783 absentee ballots issued, while 7,161 were returned. It's a significant jump over the number issued in 2016, which was 2,675 with 2,468 returned.
Michigan has made no-reason absentee voting possible since the last presidential election; additionally, voters were mailed absentee ballot applications due the COVID-19 pandemic and health advisories to avoid crowds.
Missaukee County canvassers are also expected to reconvene on Monday. The board of canvassers wanted additional information on out-of-balance numbers.
"We had a couple of jurisdictions out-of-balance, meaning (the) tabulator machine counter was different than (the number) of voters in the poll book," said Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said. "The canvassers just want more information from the chairperson that worked that precinct as to what was done to remedy the imbalance, and where they think it occurred."
Bloomfield and Clam Union Townships' tabulators showed one more voter than their logbooks showed, as did the city of McBain, Nielsen said. Aetna Township's tabulator showed one fewer voter than the logbooks showed.
According to reports, some of the absentee ballots were folded before being placed in ballot envelopes, causing the tabulators to jam when trying to process the folded ballots.
"It sounds like the inspectors had trouble knowing whether the jammed ballot had already been counted or not prior to the jam," Nielsen said. It's most likely that the ballots were run through the tabulators for a second time after the jam.
In Aetna Township, "We believe a voter may have left the precinct with their ballot in hand," Nielsen said.
The Missaukee County issues are different than the ones reported in Antrim County, Nielsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.