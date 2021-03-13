CADILLAC — Nearly 40% of the eighth-grade class within Cadillac Area Public Schools has recently tested positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined.
As a result, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Friday that eighth-grade students will switch to 100% remote learning for the week of March 15 through 19. Brown said 37% of the students have tested positive or been quarantined.
There are 262 eighth-grade students, which includes students who opted for the virtual learning pathway.
"I called the health department and have been working with them to reduce the potential spread and disruption from quarantining," Brown said. "To do that, we decided to shut down the eighth grade for a week."
She also said after-school activities were suspended March 15 to 19. In addition to the eighth graders going remote, Brown said two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary will utilize remote learning next week due to positive cases and COVID concerns.
Meals will be provided to impacted students and paper/pencil packets will be made available to students who don't have internet access at home. Brown said information about how to get meals and learning packets will be given to impacted families Monday.
The plan is to have the eighth-grade students and the two classrooms at Lincoln Elementary return to face-to-face learning on March 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.