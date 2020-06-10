CAPS announces dates for graduation, start of school year

CADILLAC — Families within Cadillac Area Public Schools got the news many were waiting for concerning graduation and also some insight into the start of the new school.
During its Monday meeting, the CAPS Board of Education voted to approve graduation dates for Cadillac High School and Cadillac Innovation High School by a tally of 6-0. Board member Mike Stebbins was not at the virtual meeting.
With the board action, Cadillac High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on June 28 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Cadillac Innovation High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 30 at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in City Park.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said a meeting is scheduled to discuss alternative plans for both graduations if there is inclement weather, but she said it likely will not entail moving the ceremonies inside. Instead, she said both would likely be moved to July 26, which was one of the dates the district choose for graduation.
"We are thrilled we can honor our Class of 2020 in our traditional way and format," she said. "These kids have worked hard since they were in kindergarten and deserve that honor."
Also during the meeting, the board voted to move its start for the 2020-21 school year from after Labor Day to Aug. 31. It also voted to have the last day of school be on June 8. Brown said the Aug. 31 start date is earlier than normal, but the idea behind it was to get students back sooner rather than later.
Brown also said many districts within the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District were starting on Aug. 31. She told the board some were starting earlier, and no districts in the ISD were starting after Labor Day. The change to the starting date also will help CAPS align with the career tech center, according to Brown.
After the 2020-21 school year, Brown told the board the district as well as the entire ISD will be looking at moving to a balanced calendar. A balanced calendar is a calendar where the typical summer vacation of 12 weeks is reduced to eight weeks or less. Breaks of two weeks or longer are given to students in the fall, winter, and spring.
"We are excited to welcome back our kids in the fall. Due to the forced closure from the pandemic, we feel bringing them back on Aug. 31 is in the best interest of our students academically, socially, and emotionally," Brown said. "Labor Day being so late this year would add to the extended duration kids were out of school."
Finally, the board discussed the current year's budget and the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1. Brown said there are concerns the current year's budget could be prorated, as well as, a cut in funding for the next fiscal to make up the lost revenues in the state's school aid fund. Brown told the board the longer proration is not discussed the better, but there is potential for a $650 proration this year to help cover the deficit and another $550 cut per pupil for the next fiscal year.
The district is not going to make any reductions until it gets firm numbers from the state, but that might not happen until the fall, according to Brown. It also is likely not much will be heard until the upcoming revenue estimating conference scheduled for August.
"We don't anticipate any significant reductions in staff, programs, and supplies based on budgeting projections and will wait until the state has approved their budget before considering cuts," she said.
Schools have to approve their budgets by June 30 and this year they will be approved based on assumptions and not concrete numbers, Brown said. The district is scheduled to hold a budgeting meeting on June 22 and Brown said the upcoming budget will be based on generally accepted assumptions about what will happen for the current budget and what could happen for the next year's budget.
During the meeting, board member Eric Baker said the district is faced with two bad choices when it comes to budgeting. The board can assume the district finishes the year strong and assume the next budget year is going to be a "really bad year." The other choice is school funding is prorated for the current school year and cut for the next fiscal year.
Either way, the district takes a hit, and once the district makes a decision it could be two months before they know if they made the right or wrong one, according to Baker.
"It's a guess among two bad choices. You see again why it is important to build equity," Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.