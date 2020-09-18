CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved a learning plan that looks very familiar.
During its most recent meeting, CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the board approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan. Districts needed to establish “education goals‘ for students by Sept. 15 and publish “extended COVID-19 learning plans‘ by Oct. 1. Brown said it also includes having a monthly report to the board if the plan changes.
If there are unexpected or unforeseen changes to the plan due to some unforeseen circumstances, Brown said those also would be reported to the board. She said monthly attendance rates also have to be reported.
“There is nothing different in our extended learning plan that we didn’t approve in our preparedness plan that is on our website,‘ Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.