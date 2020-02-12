CAPS athletic trainer recognized by board of education for helping to save referee

CADILLAC — It has taken a few weeks for Brandon Parcell to process what happened on Jan. 24.
After helping to save the life of a basketball referee two weeks ago, the Cadillac Area Public Schools athletic trainer has had plenty of time to think about what happened that night. What he has come to realize in the time since the incident occurred is they are lucky the outcome was positive. They also were lucky that the referee who experienced the heart attack had it when and where he did.
“It has made me realize how crazy it was,‘ he said.
During Monday’s regularly scheduled CAPS Board of Education meeting, the board recognized Parcell for his efforts in helping to save the life of McBain resident Dale Westdorp. He was officiating the Cadillac versus Gaylord girls junior varsity basketball contest on Jan. 24 when he suffered a heart attack.
When Parcell was recognized he mentioned some statistics that were shared with him by the company who manufactured the automated external defibrillator that was used. Parcell said there is a 10% likelihood of survival during a cardiac incident when no AED is used and that only improves to 25% when an AED is used.
What that tells him is they got lucky, which was a sentiment shared by CAPS Board of Education President Dr. Elizabeth Rzepka-Alto.
“We were lucky it happened in the gym instead of when he was on the way to the gym or when he was in his driveway,‘ Parcell said. “The response of everyone was incredible.‘
Parcell, along with Cadillac High School liaison officer Jason Straight and some other bystanders, helped get Westdorp safely to the floor when the situation took a turn for the worse. Between Parcell, Straight and Straight’s wife, a registered nurse, the AED was hooked up to Westdorp and an ambulance was called by CAPS Athletic Director Fred Bryant.
Bryant called 9-1-1 for an ambulance and it arrived in less than 10 minutes. Once Westdorp had been stabilized by paramedics, he was transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
With the incident still fresh in the minds of everyone, Parcell said the plan is to hold training for all CAPS coaches. The training will go over how to use an AED but also what to do in case of an emergency because without people knowing what to do the outcome could have been tragic.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said since the incident, the district is going to likely get more AEDs so there are more available throughout CAPS buildings.
