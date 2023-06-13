CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools has three avenues they can take when it comes to Cooley School.
They can sell the property to a developer who then will take the reins and restore the building so it can be used again. The board also could vote to demolish the building with the hopes of selling the property. The final option is to do nothing.
While some on the board said they believed demolishing the roughly 100-year-old building was likely the best option given the ups and downs of the economy and the failure of a previous purchase agreement for the property, the board opted to enter into a purchase agreement with DKD Development.
The consensus was, however, that redevelopment fits best with the priorities the district has for the site. This includes promoting economic growth, focusing on housing and creating an additional tax base within the city. While another developer, Pastor Troy Baxter, has submitted a proposal to the district, the board has remained steadfast that the development of housing was most in line with the information collected from the community regarding the property.
While the district opted to enter into the purchase agreement, there is a caveat to that agreement. For this to work, DKD will again have to seek grant funding and other incentives. This includes seeking Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act designation for the site, which provides property tax exemptions for commercial and commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated and meet the requirements of the act.
The issue has to do with the district’s inability to demo the building if the OPRA designation is granted and the property reverts to the CAPS. For that reason, the resolution was amended to include it would request the city to rescind the designation if that were to happen.
After the meeting CAPS Board President Dr. Beth Rzepka-Alto and CAPS Board Vice President Steve Anderson were both hopeful this time the development would happen. They also both believed going with DKD fit best with those aforementioned priorities.
“We’re hopeful we are going to get housing for the city out of this project. That was our key in the first place,” Rzepka-Alto said.
Although requests for proposals for demolition are still open, Anderson said if this development were to fail like the first one, the plan would likely be to demo the building.
In February, DKD Development sent a letter to the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education indicating that they were backing out of the redevelopment project. The written notification stated only that the project was no longer viable, according to information received by the district.
A few months after the letter stating they were backing out of the project, DKD Development submitted a new plan to the city.
Originally, DKD Development planned to create several rental apartment units at the property, including 10 in the Cooley School. According to the site plan submitted to the city, the annex building would be converted either into four apartments or a daycare center. The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property.
DKD Development has indicated with its current plan that they intend to scale the project back slightly from the original vision. The firm intends to turn both the Cooley School building and its annex into apartment space, but no longer has any intention of developing the south side of the property into housing.
Not everyone is happy about the plan, however, including several people who live in the neighborhood and don’t support the idea of changing the zoning to make the site available for multiple-family residential use; currently, the site is zoned only for single-family residential use.
The Cadillac City Council has set multiple public hearings on the property, including its rezoning, at its June 19 meeting.
The 21,570-square-foot Cooley High School was constructed in 1923 with some remodeling in 1967. The 4,650-square-foot Cooley Annex was originally constructed for grades K-3 in 1965. No remodeling has occurred. The buildings were designed for former elementary school functions, but most recently, the buildings served alternative education, adult education and community programs. The site has a playground, basketball courts and what was a fenced running track. The grade at the track is a full story above the parking lot.
The main Cooley School building, however, has water damage and will need significant restoration.
Also during the meeting, nearly 100 teachers filled the cafeteria at Franklin Elementary School as the district and the teachers’ union are in contract negotiations.
It’s a contract year and the district and the teachers’ union have been in active negotiations since February. Several people also spoke in favor of the district increases in wages for the teachers on the same night that the administrative assistant and paraprofessionals’ new contract was approved by the board.
