CADILLAC — The writing was on the wall and the end result was all but a foregone conclusion after the Cadillac Education Association union approved a tentative agreement earlier this month.
All that was missing was Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approval and after months of negotiations that was achieved Monday. By a vote of 4-0, with board members Scott Koenig and Dr. Beth Rzepka-Alto abstaining and Eric Baker not present, the board approved the new three-year contract that begins Sept. 1.
The contract stabilizes the step increases throughout a teacher’s career and makes them more constant rather than with multiple plateaus. It also includes no step freezes during the entire length of the new contract.
CEA Vice President Deb Rensberry, who attended Monday’s meeting, said the group was happy to have a new contract that benefits both members and non-members over the next three years.
Rzepka-Alto also said she and the entire board was happy to have a contract in place before the Aug. 31 expiration date and before the start of the new school year.
She said that means the focus can be on the start of the new year and students rather than contract negotiations.
“The contract does even out some of the plateaus, so hopefully (the teachers) feel they were heard with that being one of the things they desired,” Rzepka-Alto said. “Hopefully it will make people very happy for the three years to come.”
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is excited to have the new contract in place that show value in the current staff and helps attract top talent to the district. She also said the district’s priorities are recruitment and retention.
“We have an amazing team that works tirelessly to support the academic, social and emotional needs of our students,” she said. “It’s a good day to be a Viking.”
Active negotiations had been ongoing since February. Earlier this year, CEA Union President and 22-year teaching veteran Dana Jobin addressed the board at a board meeting during public comment. She told the board that staff voices must be heard. She said as the needs of students have grown, more demand is being placed on teachers. At the same time, the compensation they receive is not increasing at the same rate.
The current contract expires on Aug. 31.
